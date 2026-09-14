4 Parts Of Your Car You Probably Shouldn't Use Power Tools On

Whether you're an experienced mechanic or someone just dipping their toes into automotive work, it's apparent that you'll need a host of tools to work on all modern vehicles. In many cases, power tools will be your best friend, removing seized nuts and bolts and subsequently reattaching them to the proper torque in the blink of an eye. Mechanics widely trust multiple power tool brands with such work, too. With that said, those especially new to the world of car repair should know that there are some instances where a hand tool, as slow and underpowered as it may be, is the superior option.

Ultimately, the need for a solid hand tool over a power tool during automotive work comes down to the nature of what you're working on. While much of a car is metal, including the fasteners, there are some components that are made of more brittle, delicate materials. Power tools can pack too much of a punch, cracking plastic elements or stripping specifically-designed metal ones. With that, what started out as a small job could become something far more involved and expensive. Additionally, while sometimes parts can theoretically be installed using power tools, a power tool could damage the replacement piece without proper care and steadiness.

All of that is to say that the old adage "slow and steady wins the race" very much applies in auto repair scenarios. Here are a few examples of hand tool-preferred parts.