You Can Get Free Makita Tools & Batteries During Home Depot's Labor Day Sale
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Not only is Labor Day a great excuse to take a day off from work, it's also an opportunity to fill your garage or workshop with some shiny new tools via holiday sales. Home Depot, in particular, already has its Labor Day savings event up and running, offering discounts on products including patio furniture, large appliances, and various tools and power systems.
One of the highlights of this particular savings event can be found amongst the Makita brand's assorted offerings. For the duration of the Labor Day sales event, Home Depot is offering some pretty generous buy-one-get-one bundles on Makita-branded products when shopping online, including power tools, tool bag kits, battery packs and chargers, and accessories like drill bit sets. So long as you add a qualifying item to your shopping cart, you can get another item at no additional charge, which could amount to several-hundred-dollar values in some cases. The only catch is that specific items must be purchased to get specific bonuses, so if you're after batteries, for example, you may need to buy a full power tool set to qualify.
Different bundles come with different free gifts
The bonus Makita products you can get from the Home Depot Labor Day sales event heavily depends on what you're actually shopping for. Every item included in the sale, whether as a qualifying purchase or as a bonus gift, allows you to perform a reverse look-up of compatible products. Just visit the store page of the Makita product you're interested in, and under the price, you'll see a section marked either "Free gift with purchase" or "Get this item for free with a qualifying purchase." Click on the dotted-line box, and you'll get a list of products that you can bundle together to qualify for the free product.
If, for example, you want to get a free Makita battery pack from the brand's 18V system, you would need to purchase one of two 18V Rotary Hammer kits, which includes the tool, a carrying case, a battery, and a charger. Inversely, if you're looking to get a powerful electric mower and purchase the Makita 18V Walk Behind Lawn Mower kit, which includes that mower, a double-charger, and four battery packs, you'd then be able to redeem the Makita 18V Cordless String Trimmer as your free gift. Keep in mind that not every Makita product sold at Home Depot is eligible for this promotion. When browsing products, look for the ones marked with a "Buy One Get One" or "Free with Purchase" badge.