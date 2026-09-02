You Can Get Free Makita Tools & Batteries During Home Depot's Labor Day Sale

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Not only is Labor Day a great excuse to take a day off from work, it's also an opportunity to fill your garage or workshop with some shiny new tools via holiday sales. Home Depot, in particular, already has its Labor Day savings event up and running, offering discounts on products including patio furniture, large appliances, and various tools and power systems.

One of the highlights of this particular savings event can be found amongst the Makita brand's assorted offerings. For the duration of the Labor Day sales event, Home Depot is offering some pretty generous buy-one-get-one bundles on Makita-branded products when shopping online, including power tools, tool bag kits, battery packs and chargers, and accessories like drill bit sets. So long as you add a qualifying item to your shopping cart, you can get another item at no additional charge, which could amount to several-hundred-dollar values in some cases. The only catch is that specific items must be purchased to get specific bonuses, so if you're after batteries, for example, you may need to buy a full power tool set to qualify.