The latest Census figures for 2026 put the population of the United States at almost 343 million, with the global population now above 8 billion. By comparison, the number of people in the U.S. in 1950 sat around 150 million – less than half of what it is today. The U.S. during those early post-World War II years saw the baby boom, the proliferation of mass production, and massive suburban growth, resulting in home remodeling and kitchen modernization – all of which helped bolster an economy that had been stagnant during the war.

The garbage disposal (aka sink macerator, food waste grinder, garburator, electric pig, etc.) was invented in 1927 by American architect John W. Hammes. He patented the device in 1935 and started the InSinkErator Manufacturing Company in his hometown of Racine, Wisconsin, in 1938. In fact, the label still exists, one of 10 appliance brands owned by Whirlpool.

While only 52 disposals were made in the first year, more than 65 million are now installed in roughly half the homes in America today (though they have a shorter lifespan than you might realize). But the same can't be said for Europe where garbage disposals are banned in many countries, making it difficult to find meaningful statistics. In fact, disposals seem as rare in Europe as home air-conditioning. Additionally, waste disposal methods differ greatly from country to country there; some use landfills, while others incinerate, recycle, or compost. Two main factors drive the differences between the U.S. and Europe: the cultural outlook on waste in general and the ages of the regions' infrastructures.