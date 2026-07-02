Why Is Air Conditioning So Uncommon In European Countries?

As summer kicks into high gear and temperatures start to cook across the U.S., many people are keeping their air conditioners running during the heatwave. But if you're living in a European country, you may not have that luxury, as central air systems aren't as widely available, if at all. In fact, data suggests that only around 20% of European homes typically have air conditioning.

The reason for that is because up until recently, European countries didn't have a pressing need for it. Summer weather was usually moderate enough that intense bouts of heat were random instead of the norm. So, the focus of home design was mostly to retain heat during the colder months and keep residents warm. But thanks to rising global temperatures, European countries are experiencing hotter conditions as time goes on.

One problem is that the demand for air conditioning systems is greater than what many of those countries can now handle. Because homes weren't designed to accommodate modern units, the only solution is to retrofit, which can be both expensive and difficult to do. Then there's the issue of higher energy costs and the increased electricity demand, which can have a serious impact. At the same time, debates about emissions and energy efficiency are raging, causing the transition toward widespread AC adoption in Europe to move slowly, even as temperatures continue to rise.