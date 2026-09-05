Tractor Supply Home Improvement Products Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Tractor Supply is one of the best retail chains for homeowners who prefer DIY solutions, have pets, enjoy honing their gardening skills, and, of course, want to collect a variety of home improvement products. If you want to make your rural or suburban life as comfortable as possible, then you can't go wrong with browsing Tractor Supply to see which practical products catch your eye.
From useful tools to repair kits, you'll find what you need... and not every tool from Tractor Supply is high-end. As long as you have around $100 to spare, you can grab some great products here that will be a useful addition to your home. Paints, lights, tarps, even home electronics — you name it, and Tractor Supply will probably have the useful stuff you need in stock to make your home as welcoming as possible. The personal touch you can add to your house with these products will make them a worthwhile investment... and a cheap one at that.
Lexington Paint Black Pro Latex Fence Paint
Don't let the name fool you — the Lexington Paint Black Pro Latex Fence Paint isn't just for the fences in your yard. Any wooden or concrete surface is fair game, letting you apply a nice, black shine and add a neat finishing touch. You can also use this paint on steel and other metallic surfaces, but keep in mind that it doesn't prevent rust. It does self-prime, though, making the painting job easier instead of having to coat a wall twice just to make the paint stick.
For $59.99, you'd expect a high-quality paint that doesn't peel or crack while providing great weather protection, and Lexington doesn't disappoint. The paint's non-toxicity is another perk, making it ideal for use around livestock. While this product is perfect for wooden horse barns, you can use it to enhance the look of anything that catches your eye in the house.
Black Jack Silver-Seal 300 Fibered Aluminum Roof Coating
Protective finishes aren't reserved for fences or walls alone. Your roof can also benefit from a reflective coating that protects it from heat and UV rays. The Black Jack Silver-Seal 300 Fibered Aluminum Roof Coating is extremely useful in this regard, with a combination of aluminum and asphalt creating a finish that is both aesthetic and practical. In addition to its protective qualities, this roof coating helps maintain indoor temperatures. It's waterproof as well, as one would expect from an $89.99 roof coating.
Whether it's metal roofs, silos, composition roofs, siding, or asphalt roofs, this coating is perfect for all these surfaces. You don't have to limit yourself to roofs either — the Black Jack Silver-Seal can also be applied to cinderblocks and sidewalls, if you're particularly fond of it. However, there are some restrictions to keep in mind. EPDM roofing, rubber, shingle roofs, and any elastomeric coating are not suitable surfaces for the Black Jack Silver-Seal.
GE LED+ Battery Backup Soft White A21
If $31.99 seems a bit pricey for a light bulb, keep in mind that the GE LED+ Battery Backup Soft White A21 is more than just a simple screw-in bulb for your fixtures. As the name suggests, this light stays on during power cuts and has a runtime of five hours. It maintains a peak brightness of 760 lumens, which goes down to 650 in battery backup mode.
Still, even with its reduced brightness, it's more than capable of replicating the functionality of a regular 65-watt bulb when the lights are out. Just make sure this light has been on for around 10 hours to ensure the battery is fully charged, and your backup lighting requirements will be met and then some.
This package includes two GE LED+ Battery Backup Soft White A21 light bulbs and a three-year warranty, in case you're concerned about the product's longevity. GE Lighting states that this light bulb can last almost 14 years and help reduce your electricity bills. As an added bonus, you can unscrew this light and turn on flashlight mode for a handheld light source.
Classy Caps 15-Lumen Imperial Solar Post Cap
Post lights are a great way to make your garden prettier and more illuminated in one fell swoop. People who want their lawns and gardens to look beautiful, whether the sun is out or not, can use these pillar and post lights for a much-needed light source at night. That said, an uncovered light with no decorative touch whatsoever may look ugly to some, which is why the stylized Classy Caps 15-Lumen Imperial Solar Post Cap is a far better solution. It usually retails for $29.99, but you can save $3 on your purchase if you grab it from Tractor Supply right now.
As you'd gather from the name, this light uses solar energy and stays powered for up to 10 hours. You won't even have to manually operate this post light — there's an automatic switch that turns it on when it's dark and off once the sun is out. The aluminum build and bronze finish help prevent chipping, delaying maintenance. A brightness rating of 15 lumens, simple installation, and a choice between warm and cool light modes make the Classy Caps 15-Lumen Imperial Solar Post Cap perfect for anyone who wants to embody Mr. Miyagi energy in their backyard.
Bell & Howell 40-Lumen Solar-Powered 8-LED Disk Lights, Stainless Steel
Since we're already on the topic of outdoor lights, people who want to illuminate their backyard pathways or add light to more secluded areas can use the Bell & Howell 40-Lumen Solar-Powered 8-LED Disk Lights. For $39.99, you'll get a pack of eight lights that can be strewn all across your backyard for a much-needed source of illumination during nighttime. Just like the post lights, this contraption lights up automatically at night. It stays active for around 10 hours after being out in the sun for around eight hours, which will last you comfortably throughout the night.
Installing these lights is incredibly simple. Each unit comes with two spikes at its base that can be embedded into the ground. You don't have to worry about your lights being adversely affected by the elements either, as the high-strength ABS plastic means it can sustain a load of up to 220 pounds. Additionally, the lights boast an IP65 rating, providing adequate dust and water resistance. There is one problem area, however — these disk lights can rust over time if exposed to too much water, so make sure to safeguard them in the event that your backyard gets flooded.
Shurtape Green Frogtape Multi-Surface Painter's Tape
A roll of tape may seem like a very ordinary recommendation for a person's home improvement collection, but some factors help the Shurtape Green FrogTape Multi-Surface Painter's Tape stand out from the rest of the pack. It uses Shurtape's patented PaintBlock technology to prevent any paint from bleeding onto your household fixtures, making your paint job pretty smooth. Don't worry about this tape failing you on longer paint jobs — it can withstand direct outdoor sunlight for a week thanks to its UV resistance. It also peels off surfaces without any issues... provided you do the same within three weeks.
The Quick Stick Adhesive means you can pretty much start the painting job instantly after covering all bases with this painter's tape. For the best results, the manufacturer recommends removing this tape while the paint is still wet. If you plan to use it with solvent-based coatings, it's also recommended to test the effectiveness of this painter's tape before moving forward with the job. The FrogTape has mainly been tested for latex-based paints, so it's better to be safe than sorry. It costs $14.99, but Tractor Supply is currently selling this at a discount, so you can grab it for $13.49.
JobSmart 2-Wheel Hand Truck
With a capacity of 600 pounds, the JobSmart 2-Wheel Hand Truck from Tractor Supply is a great addition to your home improvement collection and can be yours for $84.99. Moving heavier objects around your house becomes far, far easier with this hand truck. With a body of pure steel, you don't have to worry about this hand truck breaking... as long as you stay within its weight limits. Suffice it to say, this useful home improvement product will last you for a long, long time.
The wheels are well-made and glide smoothly across most surfaces, so you don't have to put in more effort than necessary to move stuff around. Its functionality is pretty straightforward, serving as an accompaniment to any heavy-duty home improvement projects where you'd ideally want to move appliances or other relevant items without it being a time-consuming or arduous affair.
Valspar Thin Angle Sash Wall and Trim Brush
Big brushes and rollers are aplenty, and you have several options to choose from on Tractor Supply itself, making painting a far simpler task. However, while these products can cover larger surface areas, you'll need a thin, delicate brush to paint corners and edges properly. This is where the Valspar Thin Angle Sash Wall and Trim Brush comes into the picture. For a cool $10.49, you can add this paintbrush to your collection and ensure that your painting endeavors won't become too clumsy.
For your door frames, baseboards, crown molding, and window frames, this brush can help you achieve a clean, neat finish. It's perfect for precise application of latex paint and delivers admirable results for both exterior and interior use. If you want to try this brush with other paints or coatings, make sure to test this brush first to see if it's compatible with anything other than latex-based paints.
JobSmart Heavy-Duty Poly Truck Tarp
JobSmart makes yet another appearance on this list, this time in the form of the JobSmart Heavy-Duty Poly Truck Tarp. Don't assume that this useful accessory from Tractor Supply is only for trucks or large vehicles — if you want to protect your floors, surfaces, vehicles, or tools from damage or stains during your home improvement project, this tarp will be very useful. Combine this with the FrogTape, and you can say goodbye to any errant paint marks.
It's the most expensive product on this list at $99.99, but its inherent usefulness makes it well worth the cost. In terms of protection, this tarp covers pretty much every base you can think of. Aside from being waterproof and UV-resistant, JobSmart states that its tarp is resistant to moisture and cold-weather damage. To help this tarp be as reliable as possible and stay in place, the edges are reinforced, and steel D-rings are placed at all four corners to make it easy to secure to a particular surface.
Whether you need to whip out this tarp for occasional paint jobs or need a permanent solution to protect your car or bike from the elements, the JobSmart Heavy-Duty Poly Truck Tarp will be a huge help either way.
Minwax Aged Barrel Wood Finish
If you want a cost-effective way to add a rich, wooden finish to your furniture, floor, doors, baseboard trims, or crown molding, then look no further than this Minwax Aged Barrel Wood Finish can. According to Minwax, a single coat is all it takes to achieve a beautiful wood finish. If that doesn't hammer in just how easy it is for beginners to use this finish, then the drying time of just two hours should make this clear as day. The icing on the cake is its discounted price of $14.39, saving you $1.60 off the regular price.
As reliable as it may sound to use this oil-based wood stain on an unpolished wooden surface in your house, never forget the golden rule — paint a small, hidden section of the surface in question to see whether this coating sticks or not. After all, the kind of wood you'll stain will determine the final look. If it's exactly what you expected, great... but if not, maybe you'll have to do your research and find a coating that'll get the job done.
Methodology
A diverse range of home improvement products has been selected from Tractor Supply to meet a wide array of requirements. Only the ones with a listed price that's under $100 are mentioned here. To guarantee user satisfaction, these products have average ratings of 4.1 stars or higher across hundreds (if not thousands) of reviews.