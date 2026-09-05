4 Handy Ways To Use The WD-40 Precision Pen Around The Garage

Walk into almost any garage and you're likely to find a WD-40 product somewhere. The multi-purpose solution is a hit around the house for its diverse lubricating, cleaning, loosening, and moisture-displacing properties. For those who aren't fans of the aerosol spray version, the company introduced another option: the WD-40 Precision Pen.

Anyone who has ever used the traditional product knows that the spray can be volatile and leave behind an oily residue that needs to be cleaned before it becomes a permanent mark or attracts dust — and let's just say this part is never fun when it comes to handling WD-40.

Smaller and easier to carry in your back pocket, the WD-40 Precision Pen is designed to reduce overspray, making each application accurate and localized to the area where the fiber tip touches. It isn't only for neat freaks, though, since there are actual uses for it around the garage where it makes much more sense to grab the pen than the traditional version.