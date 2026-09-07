Amazfit Isn't Owned By Amazon – Here's Who Really Owns The Smartwatch Brand

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If you've ever come across an Amazfit smartwatch, you may have wondered whether the brand has anything to do with the e-commerce giant Amazon. Perhaps you might have even thought that the Amazfit brand is owned by Amazon. And you're not mistaken to think that way, because the Amazfit name sounds like a combination of Amazon and fitness. Despite what seems like a plausible connection, Amazfit isn't owned by Amazon. The brand is owned by Zepp Health, a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Although the company's product names give little hint of its parent company, you'll find some clues in the technical specifications of its gadgets if you take a closer look. For example, Amazfit's smartwatches, like the $99 Amazfit Active 2 that we reviewed in 2025, run an operating system called Zepp OS, and the company's companion smartwatch app is called Zepp. Amazfit's parent company, Zepp Health, was founded in 2013, with a mission to help people optimize their health, fitness, and wellness using technology.

At the time, the company was known as Huami Corp, and it later rebranded to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Since its founding, the company claims to have shipped over 200 million devices around the world and boasts a strong user base of over 42 million daily active users. The company also owns Zepp Clarity, a consumer brand dedicated to creating hearing aid devices, and Zepp Aura, described as a "rest and wellness service".