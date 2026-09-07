Amazfit Isn't Owned By Amazon – Here's Who Really Owns The Smartwatch Brand
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If you've ever come across an Amazfit smartwatch, you may have wondered whether the brand has anything to do with the e-commerce giant Amazon. Perhaps you might have even thought that the Amazfit brand is owned by Amazon. And you're not mistaken to think that way, because the Amazfit name sounds like a combination of Amazon and fitness. Despite what seems like a plausible connection, Amazfit isn't owned by Amazon. The brand is owned by Zepp Health, a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Although the company's product names give little hint of its parent company, you'll find some clues in the technical specifications of its gadgets if you take a closer look. For example, Amazfit's smartwatches, like the $99 Amazfit Active 2 that we reviewed in 2025, run an operating system called Zepp OS, and the company's companion smartwatch app is called Zepp. Amazfit's parent company, Zepp Health, was founded in 2013, with a mission to help people optimize their health, fitness, and wellness using technology.
At the time, the company was known as Huami Corp, and it later rebranded to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Since its founding, the company claims to have shipped over 200 million devices around the world and boasts a strong user base of over 42 million daily active users. The company also owns Zepp Clarity, a consumer brand dedicated to creating hearing aid devices, and Zepp Aura, described as a "rest and wellness service".
Amazfit is Zepp Health's consumer wearables brand
While its parent company was founded in 2013, the Amazfit brand started in 2015. Amazfit is Zepp Health's consumer wearable brand that makes smartwatches and other fitness-focused devices. The company's smartwatch portfolio is the most extensive in its catalog, as it includes several lineups targeting different price points, along with accessories that work in tandem with these devices. For entry-level users who need basic functionality, Amazfit has the Bip series, like the current Bip 6, and then there's the Amazfit Active and Cheetah series for runners. For users who need to engage in physical activities that require a tough build, Amazfit's T-Rex series is meant for them.
Lastly, the company has the Balance series, which provides extra functionality over the budget-focused Bip lineup. Amazfit's smartwatches have a solid reputation in the market. For instance, the Amazfit Balance 2 ranked among the best smartwatches by independent review site Consumer Reports, and its T-Rex 3 Pro is one of the few smartwatches with higher ratings than Samsung's Galaxy Watch8. Amazfit also makes smart rings and fitness trackers, although it doesn't have a wide variety of options available relative to smartwatches.