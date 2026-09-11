10 Home Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Midea
When you walk into a home improvement store or browse for home or kitchen appliances online, you are greeted by what feels like an endless sea of choices. You can spot refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners from numerous brands, all neatly stacked side-by-side. Let's be honest, the many choices provide comfort: you are selecting from highly competitive companies, all aiming to offer the best possible solution for your home. But what if you discovered that a significant portion of those seemingly unconnected brands actually trace back to the same parent company? One such conglomerate that owns multiple brands under one umbrella is Midea.
Even if you have never intentionally purchased a product with the Midea brand name, there is a high chance you have one of their machines sitting at home right now. Headquartered in China, Midea is one of the giants of the global home appliance industry. To give you some background, for decades the company operated largely in the shadows as an original equipment manufacturer. This meant that other companies would hire Midea to build their appliances in massive factories and would affix their own stickers on them at the end.
However, in recent years, Midea decided that simply building things for other people was no longer enough. The company embarked on a strategic, global shopping spree, aggressively buying up popular household names across America, Europe, and Asia. Today, Midea owns a diverse portfolio that covers absolutely everything from ultra-budget dorm room essentials to luxury European kitchen suites. Here are some home appliance brands that you probably never realized are all secretly part of the massive Midea empire.
Toshiba
What comes to your mind when you hear Toshiba? You likely picture those classic tube televisions from the 90s or business laptops that were rugged enough to survive years of abuse. While the name sounds Japanese and probably makes you imagine fine Japanese engineering and manufacturing, you might be totally surprised to learn that Toshiba's entire home appliance division is actually controlled by Midea. To give you some context, back in 2016, Midea made a strategic move by purchasing an 80.1% controlling stake in the Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation. So, instead of spending decades and billions of dollars trying to convince global consumers to trust a new brand name, they simply acquired a legacy one that people already respected and trusted in their homes.
This acquisition married Toshiba's engineering excellence with Midea's ability to manufacture at a large scale. So, today, when you buy a Toshiba microwave, window air conditioner, or washing machine, you are getting the name recognition of that Japanese design, but it is being manufactured with the speed and efficiency Midea has become known for. It has turned out to be a seamless, highly profitable partnership that keeps a beloved legacy brand alive, competitive, and easily accessible on modern store shelves around the world.
Eureka
If you grew up anywhere in North America over the last few decades, simply hearing the name Eureka probably pulls you back to some nostalgia. Eureka is an American brand that was founded back in 1909 in Detroit. For generations, a good old vacuum cleaner from Eureka was a staple in millions of North American families. They were known for their durability, affordability, and capability to suck the absolute life out of a thick carpet in your living room. However, as the floor-care market rapidly evolved with the sudden rise of cordless stick vacuums and robotic vacuums, Eureka struggled to keep up with premium innovators like Dyson. Electrolux owned and operated Eureka until 2016, after which they decided to completely divest itself from the company.
That's when Midea entered the chat. In 2016, Midea acquired the Eureka brand from Electrolux. This acquisition proved to be Midea's golden ticket into the fiercely competitive vacuum market. With its massive research and development budget, the Chinese manufacturer revived the Eureka brand. Today, the Eureka lineup is packed with lightweight cordless stick vacuums, automated robot vacuums equipped with LIDAR mapping technology, and pet-hair vacuums — all mainly at budget-friendly price points. Midea uses Eureka as its budget-tier brand on platforms like Amazon and even sells Eureka products in stores like Walmart. They offer products like the Eureka E10S loaded with high-tech features like laser navigation, all without the huge price tags associated with luxury vacuum brands.
Comfee
If you have recently scrolled through Amazon looking for an appliance for a tiny apartment, a college dorm room, or your first home, you may have seen products from the brand Comfee. Unlike Toshiba or Eureka, Midea did not purchase this brand; Comfee was rather developed by the Midea group itself. With a special emphasis on youth-focused branding, Comfee is designed to provide functionality with form, keeping in mind new-age aesthetics and spaces. The brand is entirely built around looks, accessibility, and space-saving living.
Comfee is known for its retro-styled mini-fridges that look like they belong in a 1950s diner, which are super popular with the TikTok and Instagram crowds. But they don't just stop at making cute, colorful fridges. Comfee also manufactures portable air conditioners, countertop dishwashers that claim to not require complicated plumbing, and compact washing machines that are geared toward tiny apartment setups.
Midea created Comfee to capture a very specific demographic: Young renters and first-time home buyers who are working with tight budgets and small spaces, but who still want appliances that look good. By keeping the retail prices in check and the designs Instagrammable, Midea uses Comfee to hook young consumers. The long-term strategy here is to give a college student a reliable, cute Comfee microwave today, and eventually, they might graduate to buying a full-sized Midea or Toshiba kitchen suite when they finally purchase their first home.
Teka
Midea knew that along with budget and mid-range brands, the ultra-luxury European market also had to be captured to make the big bucks. That is exactly why it acquired 97.38% of the Spain-headquartered Teka Group in 2025. Teka is a heritage-rich European company that made its name crafting high-end built-in kitchen appliances, luxury sinks, and premium induction cooktops. These are not the appliances you grab off a shelf in a hurry. They are rather architectural centerpieces you see featured in those high-end home design magazines printed on super glossy paper. Midea's strategic integration with a European legacy group like Teka proves that the Chinese giant doesn't just want to dominate the cheap appliances market.
By bringing premium brands under its umbrella, Midea aimed to gain instant credibility and a powerful foothold in the highly lucrative, high-margin world of luxury kitchen renovations. Wealthy homeowners paying for a six-figure kitchen remodel want appliances that offer both flawless culinary performance and attractive aesthetic integrations with all the elements in their kitchen. Teka has a reputation for delivering exactly that with its European sophistication. Through this acquisition, Midea expanded its reach in the European market, proving it can successfully manage the nuances and high expectations of a luxury heritage brand while backing it with its global manufacturing capabilities.
Intra Teka
Sticking closely with the theme of high-end European elegance, let's talk about Intra. Unless you are a professional architect, a high-end interior designer, or a serious luxury kitchen remodeling enthusiast, you might not be immediately familiar with this particular name. Intra is a premium Scandinavian design brand that formed part of the Teka Group acquired by Midea in 2025. Intra's specialty lies in high-end stainless steel sinks, sleek kitchen fixtures, and heavy-duty architectural hardware.
Scandinavian design is has a worldwide reputation for minimalist aesthetic, clean lines, and functional durability. Intra embodies this specific design philosophy. Its products look like they belong in a pristine, modern art museum. So, why does a giant consumer appliance manufacturer like Midea care about a boutique Scandinavian sink company?
The answer is simple: Modern, wealthy consumers tend to buy entirely integrated kitchen experiences. When a homeowner is designing their dream kitchen from scratch, they often want the built-in oven, the hidden dishwasher, the cooktop, and the sink to all flow together in one seamless, cohesive design language. By having a premium brand like Intra in its extended corporate family, Midea can offer complete, high-end architectural solutions to European builders and luxury designers.
Coolfree
If we shift our focus from the kitchen to the climate control of your living room, we run into one of Midea's internal creations focused on cooling and heating: Coolfree. Midea is already a massive player in the budget space heater and basic window AC market. But what happens when a consumer outgrows the cheap, noisy window unit and wants a more sophisticated, attractively designed air conditioning system for their new home? That is exactly where Coolfree steps in, as it's Midea's premium, specialized air conditioning sub-brand designed for modern homeowners who care about form along with functionality.
Instead of a generic white box that may look out of place in a lot of homes, Coolfree ACs and their accompanying outdoor units have an elegant appearance with rounded corners and minimalist aesthetics that seamlessly blend into your home décor. Apart from aesthetics, Coolfree ACs are packed with Midea's advanced climate technology. The units are built around efficient and rapid cooling. More importantly, Coolfree utilizes an "Anti-Direct Blow" technology that automatically adjusts the wind deflectors to evenly distribute the air across the room without blasting it directly onto the user. Pair that features energy-saving algorithms and self-cleaning tech, and we're looking at a brand that prioritizes a premium experience with looks.
Küppersbusch
If you thought Teka and Intra were the only Midea brands playing in the high-end space, wait until you meet Küppersbusch. This brand is often considered the crown jewel of the European luxury built-in appliance market. Founded in Germany all the way back in 1875, Küppersbusch has spent nearly a century and a half perfecting the fine art of the premium kitchen. We are talking about the kind of ultra-luxury built-in ovens, flush induction stovetops, and fully integrated espresso machines that are exclusively installed in multi-million dollar mansions, penthouses, and five-star boutique hotels.
Küppersbusch is known across Europe for its German engineering, minimalistic black glass aesthetics, and professional-grade culinary performance. Midea's association with a heritage brand of this caliber is a massive corporate flex. Historically, Chinese appliance manufacturers were often stereotyped as only being capable of producing budget, entry-level goods. Having a deeply respected, ultra-premium German heritage brand under their corporate umbrella completely shatters that narrative.
Küppersbusch gives Midea direct access to the most closely guarded secrets of European luxury manufacturing and design. More importantly, it allows them to directly capture wealthy buyers who don't care about the price tag and only want the ultra-luxury culinary technology integrated into their custom cabinetry.
Little Swan
To truly understand the scale of Midea's global reach, we have to look back at their home turf in China, and that means talking about the legendary Little Swan. While the name might sound somewhat cute and unassuming to Western ears, Little Swan is a juggernaut in the Asian appliance market. Founded in 1958, the brand is widely recognized and deeply respected as the company that successfully built China's very first fully automatic washing machine. For decades, it has been a trusted laundry brand in China.
Midea officially acquired a controlling stake in Little Swan back in 2008, and it remains one of the most strategic purchases the company ever made. By bringing Little Swan into the fold, Midea instantly became the undisputed king of the laundry sector in the world's most populous market overnight. Today, Little Swan acts as Midea's premium workhorse specifically for washing machines and tumble dryers.
Along with their aesthetics, Little Swan's machines also pack features such as advanced silver-ion sterilization, ultra-quiet direct-drive motors, and smart AI sensors that weigh your clothes to calculate the ideal water usage for the cycle. Midea uses the Little Swan brand to test its most advanced, experimental laundry innovations under this name before rolling that technology out to its international brands like Toshiba or Midea globally. Interestingly, Little Swan also has some extremely innovative products, like washing machines with built-in robot vacuums.
Wahin
If Little Swan is the trusted, reliable brand for the older generation, Wahin is Midea's playbook for its younger customers. This brand was built from the ground up to appeal exclusively to young, online, tech-savvy consumers of the Chinese market. Everything about the Wahin brand, right from its marketing campaigns heavily featuring anime aesthetics to its wildly vibrant product colors screams youth culture and modern living.
Wahin makes refrigerators, air conditioners, and water heaters, but it completely throws out the standard appliance playbook. Instead of staid brushed stainless steel or basic appliance white, Wahin products come in bright pastel pinks, mint greens, and bold, futuristic designs. More importantly, they are fundamentally designed to feature smart technologies. Wahin appliances are built to seamlessly integrate into modern smart home ecosystems, heavily utilizing app controls, voice commands, and automation routines.
Midea leverages the idea that a young consumer would prefer to buy a smart AC that they can turn on via an app on their commute home so their apartment is perfectly chilled the very second they walk in. The company uses Wahin as an experimental technological playground. It allows them to test wild aesthetic designs and highly aggressive smart-home software on a younger demographic that actually finds these features useful, instead of experimenting with products from other mainstream brands like Toshiba or Midea.
Colmo
We arrive at the undeniable pinnacle of Midea's internal engineering and design capabilities, Colmo. While Midea bought luxury brands like Küppersbusch to capture the European heritage, they completely invented Colmo from scratch to represent the future of global, tech-driven luxury. Launched recently as Midea's homegrown, ultra-premium label, Colmo is exactly what happens when you combine the stunning aesthetic of high-end furniture with the artificial intelligence of a Silicon Valley tech startup. It's a brand designed for the wealthy but with a tech-heavy focus.
Everything about the Colmo lineup is positioned to be dramatic, imposing, and cutting-edge. Its appliances are heavily characterized by sleek, brushed titanium finishes, hidden glass touchscreens that only illuminate when you physically approach them, and completely handleless, automated designs. But the real magic happens inside the machines. Colmo is heavily marketed around artificial intelligence. A Colmo washing machine's internal cameras use AI to supposedly identify the exact fabric type and stain levels, automatically adjusting the wash cycle for a perfect clean.
Similarly, Midea claims that a Colmo refrigerator uses AI to track the expiration dates of your groceries and can adjust its internal climate zones based on the specific type of caviar, wine, or meat you just placed inside. Colmo sets out to prove that Midea no longer needs to buy legacy brands to be taken seriously in the luxury space and that it has the raw engineering talent and the vision to invent new technologies for the future.