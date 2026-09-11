10 Home Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Midea

When you walk into a home improvement store or browse for home or kitchen appliances online, you are greeted by what feels like an endless sea of choices. You can spot refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners from numerous brands, all neatly stacked side-by-side. Let's be honest, the many choices provide comfort: you are selecting from highly competitive companies, all aiming to offer the best possible solution for your home. But what if you discovered that a significant portion of those seemingly unconnected brands actually trace back to the same parent company? One such conglomerate that owns multiple brands under one umbrella is Midea.

Even if you have never intentionally purchased a product with the Midea brand name, there is a high chance you have one of their machines sitting at home right now. Headquartered in China, Midea is one of the giants of the global home appliance industry. To give you some background, for decades the company operated largely in the shadows as an original equipment manufacturer. This meant that other companies would hire Midea to build their appliances in massive factories and would affix their own stickers on them at the end.

However, in recent years, Midea decided that simply building things for other people was no longer enough. The company embarked on a strategic, global shopping spree, aggressively buying up popular household names across America, Europe, and Asia. Today, Midea owns a diverse portfolio that covers absolutely everything from ultra-budget dorm room essentials to luxury European kitchen suites. Here are some home appliance brands that you probably never realized are all secretly part of the massive Midea empire.