Who Owns Midea & Where Are Its Appliances Made?

When the average U.S. consumer thinks of home appliances, the first brands that come to mind generally include traditional players like GE, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Over the past decade, however, several Chinese brands have tried making inroads into the U.S. market. A name that people have been increasingly hearing in this space is Midea. While still considered a "value" brand in the U.S., its products regularly make it into SlashGear's list of most reliable air conditioners and high-quality yet cheap dishwashers.

However, what most people do not know is that Midea, with $56 billion in revenue, is actually one of the largest home appliance companies on the planet. The company was founded in 1968 by He Xiangjian, but is today a publicly listed company overseen by a board of directors and senior management.

Midea's home-appliance business is part of the company's Smart Home Business Unit that makes everything the average customer knows Midea for — refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances. However, Midea as a group is much bigger than just home appliances. The company is involved in several other sectors, including industrial automation, robotics, commercial HVAC systems, and even healthcare technology. Because of this wide range of businesses, Midea has a large network of production plants and research and development (R&D) centers around the world. The company says it operates a total of 43 manufacturing facilities spread across different countries, in addition to 33 R&D sites.

The only catch is that Midea does not clearly indicate which factories belong to which business line. Nevertheless, while the number of facilities that make consumer appliances might be smaller than the total mentioned here, Midea's website does indicate that it operates 40+ 'production centers' across the globe.