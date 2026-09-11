5 Makita Tools That Need Two 18V Batteries
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Like so many others in the power tool world, Makita has shifted its focus primarily to cordless tools. While there are a handful of highly-rated Makita tools that remain corded, for the most part, the brand is all about its rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Most Makita tools run just fine with just one 12, 18, or 40-volt battery equipped, though there are an odd few, specifically within the Makita LXT tool subline, that call for 36 volts to run. Since Makita doesn't sell 36V batteries, these tools require two 18V batteries to meet that power threshold.
Odd as it may seem, the Makita 36V tool line is actually rather consumer-friendly at first glance. Since 18V is the predominant Makita battery platform, going this route gives consumers access to more powerful, faster, and longer-lasting tools without buying into a whole new battery ecosystem. Here are just some of the Makita products that can make use of two 18V batteries to offer improved performance.
36V LXT Brushless Recipro Saw
Makita has a range of reciprocating saws in its lineup. Some use wall power, while others run on just one 18V or 40V battery. Meanwhile, there's the Makita 36V LXT Brushless Recipro Saw, which uses two 18V batteries. On the whole, this is a reciprocating saw that holds its own against Makita's other offerings, either surpassing them or rivaling them on the job.
This 36V saw has two speed ranges: at low, it maxes out at 2,300 strokes per minute, climbing to 3,000 on high. For reference, the 11-amp corded model tops out at 2,800 SPM, while the 18V and 40V saws both reach 3,000 SPM at most in their own right. Makita also claims the 36V unit packs 155 cuts per charge of 2x10 SPF lumber when running on two 5.0 Ah batteries. That said, two batteries make it a heavier unit than Makita's single-battery offerings, weighing in at 10.2 pounds. In any case, Makita ranks among the best reciprocating saw brands, so you're surely in good hands no matter which model you opt for.
36V LXT Brushless Couple Shaft Power Head
Makita has more than its share of couple shaft attachments and power heads to use them with. In most cases, a single 18V battery will get the job done, though there are models, such as the 36V LXT Brushless Couple Shaft Power Head take two 18V batteries. Surprisingly, even with a set of batteries attached instead of a single unit, this power head isn't too different from its single-battery counterparts, barring a few key areas.
The 36V LXT couple shaft power head has three speed settings: low at 5,700 RPM, medium at 8,200, and high at 9,700, which a user can cycle through with the variable speed trigger switch. For reference, the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Couple Shaft Power Head (model XUX02Z) only has two speeds that max out at 6,800 and 9,700 RPM. The 36V is also the larger of the two tools at 39-¾ inches long, compared to the 18V's 38-½ inches, and is heavier at 9.8 pounds over the 18V's 6.7-pound weight with batteries attached.
If you're not a fan of the shape and weight and don't mind a minor settings compromise, the 18V will do just fine. It supports the same attachments as the 36V one, so you won't be losing out on any functionality.
36V LXT Brushless Blower
Makita offers several blowers in its lineup, all of which are great alternatives to a broom or rake for cleaning up driveways. Most run on a single battery, but those who want more power can opt for the Makita 36V LXT Brushless Blower. Compared to single-battery models, this dual-battery 36V model offers more power, potentially allowing you to get work done faster.
Makita advertises the blower as moving 473 cubic feet per minute at a top speed of 120 mph. These numbers are a clear improvement over the Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Blower, which boasts 459 cfm and 116 mph. With that said, it does come with some trade-offs. For one, the 36V model is a tad louder at 61 decibels versus the 60 dB of the 18V model. The big difference, however, is weight: The 36V and 18V blowers weigh 11 and 6 pounds, respectively, with their batteries attached. Whether the extra weight and slightly louder operation are worth the improved performance will depend on the user.
36V LXT Brushless 14-inch Chain Saw
A surprising number of the best chainsaws on the market have embraced battery power over traditional gas engines. Makita is no different, with its cordless chainsaws offering more power, improved mobility, and freeing users from having to pay for gas. The brand also has 36-volt chainsaws, like the Makita 36V LXT Brushless 14-inch Chain Saw, for those who need more power than 18-volt units.
In this case, the 36V option is far and away more powerful than similar 18V models, such as the Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 14-inch Chain Saw. In fact, Makita claims the 36V chainsaw performs similarly to a 32cc gas chainsaw. The 36V chainsaw's chain moves at 3,940 feet per minute, while the 18V example tops out at 1,520 FPM. Makita claims the 36V chainsaw can complete up to 190 cuts into 4x4-inch cedar with a pair of 18V 5.0 Ah batteries, while the 18V chainsaw only claims up to 73 cuts on an 18V 4.0 Ah battery. Unsurprisingly, the two-battery chainsaw is heavier at 11.2 pounds versus the 9.3 pounds of the 18V, but so long as you're comfortable using it, the former seems a fine upgrade.
36V LXT brushless rotary hammer
Working with stone means needing tools that pack a punch in the most literal sense. In those situations, a strong rotary hammer is essential, and Makita provides several. While you can go for 18V models like the Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 1-inch SDS‑PLUS Rotary Hammer, sometimes a job calls for just a little more power. In that case, the dual-battery Makita 36V Brushless 1‑1/8-inch SDS‑PLUS AVT Rotary Hammer could be the answer, with the extra juice making a significant difference in key areas.
Makita claims that its 36V model delivers up to 980 rotations per minute, 5,000 blows per minute, and 2.3 foot-pounds of impact energy; a decisive improvement over the 18V model's 950 RPM, 4,700 BPM, and 1.7 ft-lb. That's only the start: The 36V model has a maximum concrete drilling capacity of 1-⅛-inches, while the 18V tops out at 1 inch. Similarly, the 36V has a wider optimum drilling range of ³⁄₁₆ to ⅝ inches compared to the 18V's ³⁄₁₆ to ½-inch range. Despite its higher voltage and better specs, the 36V unit actually vibrates less than the 18V model, thanks to the company's Anti-Vibration Technology. Makita claims just 9 meters per second squared of vibration for the former, compared to the latter's 13.5 m/s².