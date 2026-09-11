5 Makita Tools That Need Two 18V Batteries

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Like so many others in the power tool world, Makita has shifted its focus primarily to cordless tools. While there are a handful of highly-rated Makita tools that remain corded, for the most part, the brand is all about its rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Most Makita tools run just fine with just one 12, 18, or 40-volt battery equipped, though there are an odd few, specifically within the Makita LXT tool subline, that call for 36 volts to run. Since Makita doesn't sell 36V batteries, these tools require two 18V batteries to meet that power threshold.

Odd as it may seem, the Makita 36V tool line is actually rather consumer-friendly at first glance. Since 18V is the predominant Makita battery platform, going this route gives consumers access to more powerful, faster, and longer-lasting tools without buying into a whole new battery ecosystem. Here are just some of the Makita products that can make use of two 18V batteries to offer improved performance.