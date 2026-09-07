4 Tech Brands That Used To Make Cameras – But Don't Anymore

When people gathered around the water cooler 25 years ago to discuss the latest tech, it meant something a bit different than it does today. Technology is advancing at a faster pace today than at any other point in human history, with new trends every year. This rapid speed of advancement not only affects everyday life, but it also leads to fundamental changes in industry and business — remember when there was a Blockbuster in every town?

One commercial sector that was hit hard was the camera industry. Many companies were able to successfully make the leap from film to the digital era, but the rise of cell phone cameras in the 2010s tolled a death knell for handheld cameras. While serious photographers still tend to lug around cumbersome cameras and lenses, most of us just pull out our smartphones to snap a pic. Here are four technology companies that abandoned cameras for other, more profitable ventures.