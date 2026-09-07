4 Cars That Are Quicker Than A Bugatti

When people think of raw, unfiltered speed, one name usually towers above the rest: Bugatti. The reputation started in September 1991, when the Bugatti EB110 rolled onto the Champs-Élysées with a top speed of 218 mph — quicker than anything else on sale in 1991. A decade later, the quad-turbo, 16-cylinder Veyron hit 253.81 mph on Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien test track in 2005.

At that time, the run was so absurd it had Jeremy Clarkson calling it the best car we'll see in our lifetime. Then, in 2019, the Bugatti went further still: the Chiron Super Sport 300+, a stripped-out prototype built on the Chiron, launched in 2016 and then became the fastest car on record for the time, smashing through the 300 mph barrier with Le Mans winner Andy Wallace at the wheel, and hitting 304.773 mph.

Numbers like these are why Bugatti still sits at the summit of automotive engineering, a brand whose entire purpose seems to be answering one question: how fast is too fast? Yet Bugatti has never had the field to itself. The EB110's claim didn't last — McLaren's F1 took it in 1998, hitting 240.1 mph on nothing but a naturally aspirated V12.

Even the Veyron's and the Chiron Super Sport 300+'s record have since been beaten, both by gas-powered cars and EVs. So, Bugatti has not consistently been the fastest car ever made over the years. The top end of the car world has always been fiercely contested, and Bugatti is part of the story, not the whole of it. Here are four cars that are quicker than a Bugatti.