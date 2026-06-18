Koenigsegg's Jesko Absolut Just Blew Through Two Production Car Speed Records

Speed is something that car enthusiasts will always marvel over, especially as hypercars become faster and faster. There is now a new hypercar record to beat after the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut took to the track. Driven by test driver Markus Lundh — while holding what looks like a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro in one hand no less — the Jesko Absolut has now set a new quarter-mile time of 8.54 seconds and half-mile time of 12.76 seconds. It's now the fastest production car in history for these distances; it's the first time a production car has hit 186 miles per hour in a quarter mile.

The video from inside the cockpit is extremely shaky. You can feel the intensity of Lundh's run. "That was a nice little cruise into the sunset I'd say," he jokes afterward — a pretty funny reaction after a record-breaking run that Koenigsegg didn't even believe was possible. Still, the vehicle's fast transmission, advanced traction control, and triplex suspension proved extremely capable. Upgraded performance software also made the difference, which will be an over-the-air update for all Jesko Absolut customers. Of course, this would be exciting if more of us owned this $2.8 million hypercar.