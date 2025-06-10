What Transmission Does The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Use And How Does It Work So Fast?

As if the lightning-quick gear changes were not enough, the Jesko Absolut's 9-speed LST benefits from Koenigsegg's Ultimate Power On Demand (UPOD) technology. UPOD is the brain of the 9-speed LST and has an exciting feature that could blow even the most modern dual-clutch gearboxes out of the water. DCTs can execute millisecond-quick shift times by essentially predicting and pre-selecting the next forward gear. For instance, the system preps the third gear in advance after executing the second gear, enabling the driver to enjoy faster gear changes upon selecting the third gear.

However, DCTs only operate in single-gear intervals. For example, if you're in sixth gear and want to shift down to fourth, the system goes from sixth to fifth, and then fifth to fourth. Moreover, DCTs are inefficient if the system predicts and pre-selects the wrong gear, such as pre-selecting fifth gear when the driver wants to shift to fourth gear. Koenigsegg's 9-speed Light Speed Transmission utilizes Ultimate Power On Demand not only to optimize every gear change for maximum power but also to bypass downshifts and land precisely on the correct gear based on the vehicle and engine speed.

In other words, Koenigsegg's 9-speed LST can go from seventh to third gear without going through six, five, and four. It's like pressing a button, and you're there. The result is zero to 60 mph in around 2.79 seconds, a quarter mile in 8.88 seconds, and a standing mile in 13.27 seconds at 223.5 mph. Combined with a sleek, aero-optimized body that slices the wind at 0.278 Cd, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is worth every penny of its circa $3 million asking price.

