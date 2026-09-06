Bugatti's Interested In Bringing A 'Real Manual' 16-Cylinder Hypercar To Life

If there was ever a household name when it comes to hypercars, it's Bugatti. The company practically invented the luxury hypercar with the Veyron, and it's been firing on all cylinders ever since. Cars like Chiron, Divo, and Bolide barely resemble cars as we know them; instead, they're more like futuristic concept cars the designers penned in a wild fever dream. They're extraordinarily powerful, unique, bold, and on the bleeding edge of car technology. Those words aren't typically ones we use to describe a manual transmission.

Historically, manuals were generally known as "standard" transmissions because, frankly, they were standard. Cheap beater cars from the old days had three-speed up to five-speed manuals as standard, with the convenience of an automatic generally being several thousand bucks extra. That "convenience" is typically what one associates with luxury. You're hard-pressed to find any luxury car with a manual, period, much less a modern one. Oddly, though, Bugatti might change that, at least according to a quote made by CEO Mate Rimac.

Speaking to Road & Track at Monterey Car Week, Rimac — no, not the company behind the latest record-breaking Nevera R EV, the person — suggested that a manual V16 Bugatti might be something the company's looking into. "Imagine [a] V16 with a manual. A real manual," he said. An evocative image, if there ever was one. Just a V16 alone is enough to stir one's pot, much less one with three pedals. Granted, this is obviously speculative, but is it even feasible? Let's take a look.