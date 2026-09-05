5 Harbor Freight Alternatives To Popular Ryobi Tools

There's nothing wrong with wanting to stick with established name brands for the things you buy, including power tools. If you enjoy using Ryobi tools, for example, by all means, stick with what you like. That said, sticking exclusively with a single name brand does reduce your flexibility a bit, not to mention potentially increases your overhead when shopping for new equipment. If you're willing to venture outside your comfort zone, you might just find tools at your local Harbor Freight that are comparable to those offered by Ryobi, and at a cheaper cost.

Harbor Freight doesn't sell name-brand tools like Ryobi, instead offering various implements through its various in-house brands, like Bauer and Atlas. For all of Ryobi's most popular tools, like blowers, drills, and chainsaws, Harbor Freight's brands offer tools that are functionally identical, or similar enough so as not to matter. While you may be tempted to dismiss store-brand products, these tools are just as capable as their counterparts, and could make a sound alternative if you're looking to mix things up or save a few bucks.