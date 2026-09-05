5 Of The Best Robot Vacuums For Pet Hair In 2026

When you don't have a budget for your cleaning equipment, the Roborock Saros 20 is a top-of-the-line Robot Vacuum with a high price tag of $1,599.99 and a 4.2-star rating. Roborock is a respected brand in this market, and it was rated highly on our list of major robot vacuum brands. For that price, it comes with advanced 3D sensors to create an accurate map of a home, a 36,000 Pa motor, a dual anti-tangle system, and a mopping feature that you can switch to.

You can swap between the two features with a smartphone app with built-in routines that you can run with a simple click. For pet owners, customers and experts highlight how effective this model is at running through carpets and pulling up tough-to-grab pet hair. Additionally, the system has a built-in camera that owners can use as a monitor to check in on pets while away from home.

Tom's Guide reviewers ran several tests using cat litter and pet hair on a small section of carpet to test and confirm how effective the Saros was. They found it to be quite good, clearing nearly all the hair they set aside, but not all of it. The customer reviews also have the same conclusion, with many noting that it can help clear a good amount of carpet and that it is capable of handling a house with many dogs. Users also love checking in on their pets while they're away.