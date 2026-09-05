5 Of The Best Robot Vacuums For Pet Hair In 2026
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Robot vacuums are a useful tool to add to your cleaning routine, since they take care of your house without you having to set aside time for it. There are a few things to consider before buying a robot vacuum, though. These can be expensive investments compared to regular vacuum cleaners and handheld vacuums, and some aren't very good. It's especially hard if you're a pet owner, in which case you may find that these devices typically get heavy clumps of hair tangled inside.
To help with this, we've gone to find five different robot vacuums that are good at picking up pet hair. We'll break down in the methodology why we chose these particular models. For now, these are the five best robot vacuum cleaners that you can get as a pet owner in 2026.
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2
For anyone who has yet to add a robot vacuum cleaner to their household cleaning set, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is a worthwhile entry-level purchase. It does not come with some of the more advanced features that many other robot vacuums have on the market, but it's a budget purchase, at $299, and it works reasonably well to clean up pet hair. More expensive Dreame models, like the D20, deal with pet hair a little better.
Many customers and reviewers highlight how effective it is at cleaning up pet hair, but it does require a second pass to catch every little bit. Reviewers at GearLab noted that they had to run the device around at least once more to pick up big clumps of pet hair. Hair from smaller animals were not as much of an issue. Customer reviews say that the more expensive D20 model does an amazing job with pet hair and debris the animals leave behind, including when there are many animals in the home. Others appreciate that they can have the robot running throughout the day so that they can come home to no pet hair on the floor.
Roborock Saros 20
When you don't have a budget for your cleaning equipment, the Roborock Saros 20 is a top-of-the-line Robot Vacuum with a high price tag of $1,599.99 and a 4.2-star rating. Roborock is a respected brand in this market, and it was rated highly on our list of major robot vacuum brands. For that price, it comes with advanced 3D sensors to create an accurate map of a home, a 36,000 Pa motor, a dual anti-tangle system, and a mopping feature that you can switch to.
You can swap between the two features with a smartphone app with built-in routines that you can run with a simple click. For pet owners, customers and experts highlight how effective this model is at running through carpets and pulling up tough-to-grab pet hair. Additionally, the system has a built-in camera that owners can use as a monitor to check in on pets while away from home.
Tom's Guide reviewers ran several tests using cat litter and pet hair on a small section of carpet to test and confirm how effective the Saros was. They found it to be quite good, clearing nearly all the hair they set aside, but not all of it. The customer reviews also have the same conclusion, with many noting that it can help clear a good amount of carpet and that it is capable of handling a house with many dogs. Users also love checking in on their pets while they're away.
Dreame L50 Ultra
When you have a clustered room and want a top-notch robot vacuum cleaner to operate entirely without oversight, the Dreame L50 Ultra is a superb choice. You can get it for $1,299.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.1-star rating from over 500 customers. It comes with a built-in AI tracker to map out your house and avoid getting stuck. It comes with 19,500 Pa of suction, a mechanism to climb up and down 1.65-inch steps, a Detangling DuoBrush to help riffle through carpets and pull out embedded items such as pet hair, and a mop feature when you want to wipe down floors.
Customers and experts both highlight the effectiveness of this vacuum's ability to remove and clean up pet hair. Professional reviewers highlight that while the Dreame L50 Ultra works well, it does require a handful of passes to get everything, especially the heavy clumps, but performs well on general hair messes and on two-and-a-half-inch flattened pet hair. Customers who submitted reviews said that it worked well on carpets and hardwood floors, picking up hair and debris, and that it didn't get tangled.
Roborock Qrevo S5V
For pet owners who are looking for a mid-range Robot Vacuum cleaner to add to their household, the Roborock Qrevo S5V model can be a worthwhile option. Available for $899 but often discounted to $599, the Qrevo S5V has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. It comes with a 12,000 Pa suction vacuum and dual anti-tangle parallel bristles to clean up and pull up hair and debris that the device finds as it works through a home. Owners can select the type of vacuuming technique used with the device's smartphone app, and an auto mode can change it based on the needs of each location. It also comes with a mopping feature to help clean wood and tile floors. Even though the Qrevo is a budget option, we've found that mid-range robot vacuums can be very effective at cleaning your home.
In professional reviews, the S5V performed better than most other robot vacuums, making it a good tool to use for general cleaning and smaller pets. However, you should expect it to go over carpet at least twice to pick up all the hair left behind by your household companions. Customer reviews called it a time saver to help keep their house clean while living alongside animals, and said it didn't tangle in use.
Eufy Omni C28
A mid-high range Robot Vacuum cleaning option is the Eufy Omni C28, a new dual-action device that can operate as a vacuum cleaner and a mop your home. It comes with 15,000 Pa of suction and a DuoSpiral brush for dealing with tough clumps of pet hair that often get stuck in carpets and, just as often, in the vacuum itself. The stronger suction also means it can work well on harder objects such as pet food. It's available for $799.99, and the slightly older E25 model had over 50,000 user reviews on Amazon with a 4.4-star average rating. Multiple user and professional reviewers say it's very good at removing pet hair.
The expert reviews found that the C28 vacuum was capable of picking up a good amount of kitty litter and pet hair across hardwood floors and low-pile carpets, although it might end up with a chunk of hair or two inside it. The customer reviews share that this device had no trouble cleaning up their pet hair and was relatively quiet, even in its deep clean mode. It's certainly a quieter model than the Eufy X10 Pro, which we reviewed. Other reviews concur with its effectiveness, finding that it makes cleaning the home much faster.
Methodology
When picking a robot vacuum cleaner for this list, we focused on the ones that were tested for dealing with troublesome pet hair by professional reviewers. We sourced reviews from publications like Tom's Guide, Tech Gear Lab, and Vacuum Wars.
These models had to be good at picking up pet hair as well as not getting tangled frequently. It's easy for vacuum cleaners to stop working when too many clumps of pet hair get stuck in the clogs. We also highlighted each product's suction pressure, whether they had dual brushes, their storage capacity, and the battery size. All the products on our list have at least a 4-star rating from 100 customers or more on Amazon, and some are close to 50,000 reviews.