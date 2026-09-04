How Many Tear-Offs Are On An F1 Helmet And Why Do Drivers Use Them?

Formula 1 is a sport widely known for its many technological innovations. From the Golden Era of the 1960s to 1970s with aerodynamic advances, to the Turbo Era of the 1980s, the screaming engines of the 2000s, to the modern Hybrid Era, it's a sport dripping with cutting-edge tech, all in the name of making the fastest form of circuit racing in the world. But not every piece of technology is that advanced — for every lifesaving Halo device, there's a simple adhesive plastic strip. Enter the visor tear-off.

You know the plastic covering on your phone's screen when you first buy it? A tear-off is basically a beefed-up version of that. It's meant to protect the body of the driver's visor from debris, oil, dirt, scratches, and whatever else comes their way. Once the translucent screen is coated with all this detritus, the driver simply rips it off and presto, you have a clear line of sight again.

The actual number of tear-offs varies, and there's no readily explained rhyme or reason because it's more of a soft regulation. In fact, Formula 1's only hard rule regarding these plastic strips is a directive to keep drivers from throwing them onto the track, which makes sense considering you don't want a slick piece of plastic right in the middle of a crucial apex. Otherwise, drivers have from around a half-dozen to possibly nine or more; the number likely varies depending on track conditions and other factors.