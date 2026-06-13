Why Do F1 Teams Still Rely On Old-School Pit Boards?

For all the things that Formula 1 has changed over the years, from the powertrains, drivers, and safety equipment, some aspects always stay the same. One of the most vital of these is communication. Bear in mind that, unlike in video games, drivers don't have convenient heads-up displays telling them what position they're in, where their opponents are in relation to them, and other vital pieces of information. That's the job of the race team in the pits, which usually relay such information over the radio. But what if the radio fails, it's difficult to understand, or any number of other scenarios occur? Then it's time to go old school.

Enter the traditional pit board: A large, easy-to-read board filled with numbers and letters. There's no specific set language, but everything is concise and carries specific meanings — it's designed to be read as the driver passes the start-finish line at racing speeds, after all. It's never going to be as involved as actual radio calls or presenting the information on a steering wheel display, of course. But it's a system that will never break down due to electronic or mechanical failure, which is why it's still just as valid today as it was yesteryear.

F1 teams use pit boards to eke out every last possible advantage in a championship race and to avoid losing time and position. When points are on the line, a team doesn't want to be forced to retire because of something like a radio failure. Auto racing is a brutal and unpredictable sport; that's why these redundancies exist. Much like an aircraft flying on one engine, it may not be the most efficient, but using pit boards to communicate can still get you across the finish line.