What Do Different Flag Colors In Motor Racing Mean?

The first solid-colored flag you'll typically see at a motor racing event is the green flag, which signals the start of the race. Additionally, the green flag indicates that the track ahead is now clear, which might have previously been obstructed by debris, stones, or a major accident.

If a stationary yellow flag is being displayed, it indicates that the racetrack ahead is clear, but there's something on the grass next to the track that racers need to be cautious about. It may be that a race car has gone off track and is trying to get back on the track. If there's a waving yellow flag, it means there is an obstruction ahead — possibly one of the race cars has been involved in an accident and is blocking the track. A double yellow flag indicates that the pace car will enter the track, and racers must significantly slow down their vehicles.

A white flag has two different meanings depending on where it is being waved. If it is waved from the start/finish stand, it signals to the racers that they are on the final lap. If it is being waved from any of the corner stations, then it is to inform the racers that a slow vehicle, such as an ambulance, fire truck, or a racing vehicle, is up ahead.

A red flag is waved to signal racers to stop the race due to reasons such as severe weather or a serious incident on the track. A solid black flag means all racers must return to the pit due to an issue on the track that needs to be resolved.