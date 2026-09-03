This Chinese Sports Car Pushes 429 BHP & Costs Less Than A Corvette Or Mustang GT

There are plenty of Chinese cars we wish were sold in the U.S., and now there's another to add to the list. The SC01 is a fully electric sports car with dual motors pushing 429 BHP that, with a starting price tag of 229,800 Yuan (approximately $34,000), costs less in China than a Corvette or Mustang GT. Resembling a cross between a Lancia Stratos and a Lotus Elise, the SC01 (known at the JMEV 01 in China) is the work of the Small Sports Car Company (SSCC), which is partially backed by electronics giant Xiaomi.

Arresting lines aside, the SC01 is packed with tantalizing vital statistics. It'll get its 3,000 pounds of curb weight from 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, for instance, thanks to dual motors delivering 560 Nm of torque and powered by a 60 kWh battery. That battery should also provide up to 300+ miles of range — depending on how often you deploy the SC01's sprinting capabilities, of course, and we expect that may prove tempting to do often enough to cut the range significantly.

The SC01 was created by designer Feng Xiaotong and SSCC is led by veteran automotive executive Mark Cotton, who's worked for the likes of Bentley, BMW, and McLaren. The pair say the SC01 takes inspiration from British sports cars of yore, and its relatively bare-bones interior is deliberate. "Less mass, more drive, and no driver interference systems — the SC01 is compact, lightweight and engineered around driving enjoyment — rather than technology for technology's sake," Cotton says. "Its lightweight chassis, carefully tuned suspension and direct steering deliver a pure connection between driver, machine and road."