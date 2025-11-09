Tesla's New Roadster May Have Just Gotten A Little Closer To Reality

Tesla has been promising that its Roadster is just around the corner for years. The car was first announced in 2017 and was initially slated to launch in 2020, but its launch date was pushed back due to the Covid pandemic. Since then, it's been subject to repeated delays, leading to a number of buyers requesting their initial $50,000 deposit back. Tesla's priorities have evidently been elsewhere over the past few years, but it seems like the automaker is now taking steps to finally push its sports car into production.

A new job listing has appeared on Tesla's website for a manufacturing engineer for the Roadster, stating that the automaker is looking for someone to "contribute to the concept development and launch of battery manufacturing equipment for our cutting-edge Roadster vehicle." According to the listing, "the all-new Roadster product architecture" is "still in its early development stages," with the engineer being needed to take the car's required systems, "from the early concept development stage through equipment launch." New hires can look forward to a salary of $80,000 to $174,000.

The admission that the Roadster is still in its "early concept development stage" is particularly notable, as it means that it's unlikely that Tesla customers with reservations will be seeing the car in their driveway anytime soon. However, it's a step in the right direction, and one that will no doubt be welcomed by reservation holders, some of whom have already been waiting more than seven years for the car.