MSI Crosshair 16 HX E8W Review: This Beast Is Thirsty

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The best way to game at home is with a gaming PC. After all, not only do you get access to titles through Steam, GOG et al, but you can also emulate all of your favorite console titles (including those from decades gone by). Of course, not too many of us are going to LAN parties these days, and even if we were, lugging our setup around might not be the best proposition; you don't want to risk damaging your rig. Good thing we can also bring the gaming PC with us in a more portable form factor, then, yeah?

Today, you can bring those games with you on machines like the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go S, or the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, all in a size that easily toss-able into your backpack or purse. But there are a few caveats for such machines, from integrated graphics to being able to do everything else your gaming PC can do when not gaming (like photo and video editing, working on business reports, and reading reviews — like this one). Thus, the gaming laptop still has a place in the ecosystem. The best of both worlds, if you will.

With all this in mind, the aforementioned MSI recently sent its big daddy of a gaming machine to my home for a couple of weeks of doing what I normally do in front of my built-for-me-by-a-friend gaming PC (which, by the by, was upgraded with an MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 back in 2024), in the form of the Crosshair 16. Could it handle the biggest challenges I could throw at it? Would it be something I'd consider as a possible option for my gaming life? Guess we'll all find out, won't we?