Is The MSI Claw A Good Alternative To The Steam Deck?

Handheld gaming was always big but mostly revolved around Nintendo and for some time, Sony handhelds. Valve's Steam Deck made portable PC gaming accessible and easy. Nowadays, every major manufacturer wants a slice of the lucrative handheld gaming pie. Companies like Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, and Acer launched Steam Deck alternatives to varying degrees of success. Despite Steam Deck's popularity, portable gamers have plenty of choices regarding on-the-go gaming hardware.

Valve aims only to update the Deck when it makes sense. The refreshed OLED Deck offers a better screen, bigger SSD, longer battery timings, faster WI-FI 6E, and runs slightly cooler compared to the LCD version. The newer Steam Deck also shrinks the AMD APU to 6nm from 7nm but keeps the performance metrics the same.

I've had plenty of hands-on time with PC handhelds, especially the Steam Deck OLED. I'm also fond of what Asus has done with its second iteration of the ROG Ally handheld. While initially, MSI Claw failed to impress, the second version of the Claw is looking to compete with the best. With the recently released MSI Claw refresh, we look at how well the original and new MSI Claw holds up to the Steam Decks.

