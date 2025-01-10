Acer's New Steam Deck Alternative Is Comically Massive

The handheld gaming space has witnessed several interesting launches since the Steam Deck burst onto the scene in 2022. The latest contender to make its presence felt in the segment — and one that is here to make a big statement — is the Acer Nitro Blaze 11. This behemoth of a gaming console gets a laptop-sized 11-inch display and weighs a little over a kilogram, dwarfing its competitors in size, weight, and sheer audacity. While the adage "bigger is always better" is generally true, is that really the case when the device in question is a handheld gaming console?

The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is not the first handheld from the Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer. Earlier in 2024, the company came up with the much smaller and sanely sized Nitro Blaze 7. While that product is yet to officially reach the consumer's hands, Acer has used CES 2025 to add a mid-tier 8-inch offering (Acer Nitro Blaze 8) and the top-of-the-line Acer Nitro Blaze 11 models to its lineup of handheld consoles.

Measuring 10.95 inches across, the IPS LCD panel used on the Nitro Blaze 11 is one of the largest to be featured on a handheld gaming console. This is apparent when comparing it with competitors, like the Steam Deck, which only has a 7.4-inch screen. At a whopping 1050 grams, it's almost as heavy as a small laptop. For context, competitors like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go all hover below the 700-gram mark. Even the Nitro Blaze 8, at 720 grams, feels lightweight by comparison.

