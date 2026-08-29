Chevy Adds A Sleek Late-Addition Trim To Its 2027 Traverse Lineup

The Chevy Traverse is coming off a couple of very hot sales years, according to a press release, and it looks like Chevrolet is giving it some special treatment for 2027 in the form of a greatly updated High Country trim. This time, it's before the venerated (and also greatly updated) 2027 Silverado, which was the truck that introduced the trim in the first place.

As with all Traverse High Country models from previous years, the 2027 update represents the highest trim you can get for the Traverse. For 2027, you get a new front fascia trim with matching 22-inch wheels, as well as new cameras on the inside and out that come with the ability to record whatever happens. Of course, you also get a host of High Country badges.

Chevy hasn't announced a specific time frame as to when dealers will start getting the new Traverse High Country, but it has noted that it will appear on other Chevy models, like the Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban sometime soon. Production for the 2027 Traverse is slated to begin next month in Michigan.