7 Ways Microsoft Is Finally Fixing Windows 11 In 2026

The year 2025 wasn't the best for Microsoft. Between performance issues and stuffing Copilot in all corners, Windows users weren't pleased. They wanted real feature upgrades and fixes instead of more AI. Microsoft spent 2025 adding popups and ads, instead of addressing the core issues.

After the online outcry and what became the "microslop" meme, Microsoft finally pivoted. In the beginning of the year, it made a public commitment to fixing Windows, down to the core issues. Windows did not need yet another AI button that did nothing. Windows 11 users have been complaining about the bloated nature of the OS, sluggishness, and reliability issues for years now.

And now, slowly but surely, Microsoft is starting to resolve these issues. Increasing the bootup speeds, making the menus faster, removing Copilot buttons, and even giving users options to remove web results for Windows Search, and ads from the Start menu (imagine that!). Here are just a few ways that the Windows 11 experience has improved this year.