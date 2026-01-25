Windows 11 Just Fixed One Of Its Biggest Problems

Consumer sentiment for Windows 11 has been on a downward trajectory of late, at least if the reactions to Microsoft executives are any indicator. Although it's hard to quantify broad user sentiment, backlash to Microsoft's roadmap for Windows, combined with an unusual uptick in Linux installations as Windows 10 expires, suggests widespread frustration. Using the operating system is often a battle against Microsoft's AI ambitions, which some feel have eclipsed any preexisting concern for the user experience. While CEO Satya Nadella begs people not to refer to his company's 16 different versions of Copilot (the company's also-ran AI product) as "slop," Windows is pushing out updates that break people's computers.

The Start Menu has become emblematic of this perceived degradation. It is the core element of the Windows UI, and always has been since Windows 95 was launched more than 30 years ago. In theory, the Start Menu is a simple and effective app launcher. But ever since a radical Start Menu redesign in Windows 8 was poorly received, Microsoft has never returned the Start Menu to its original function. Windows 10 reversed the Windows 8-era decision to make the Menu a full-screen array of Live Tiles, and users were mostly happy with it. Then, in Windows 11, things got inexplicably bloated. Under a small section of pinned items, half of the Start Menu was taken up by a Recommended section that was seldom useful. There are even ads in the Windows 11 Start Menu, which cheapen the experience.

Now, Windows 11 users are receiving a redesigned Start Menu that atones for some of its own sins. While it doesn't fix every user complaint, the new app launcher experience is far more streamlined, making it much easier to navigate. Here's what's changing, and what isn't.