Microsoft Is Already Pulling Back On Its Windows Copilot AI Push

Few companies have been as aggressively all-in on AI as Microsoft, and Windows users have borne the brunt of Redmond's AI tunnel vision. The company has shoehorned Copilot, its generative chatbot (essentially a glorified ChatGPT wrapper), into ever more corners of the operating system over time, offering its ostensible help to users. However, a backlash has emerged from users who feel that the company's AI priorities are hamstringing the Windows experience. With a Windows 11 experience defined for many by botched updates and bloated system overhead, it's hard to blame users for derisively dubbing the company "Microslop."

At first, Microsoft thrashed against the turning tide, with CEO Satya Nadella begging for users to stop calling AI "slop" and the company's AI head feigning incredulity at the notion that users would reject Copilot and other AI tools. But as it became clear that user complaints represented a growing trend rather than growing pains, that tune changed. In the past several weeks, Microsoft has seemed to sense the state of emergency around Windows, especially with Linux seeing record growth.

Already, Microsoft has begun stripping Copilot branding from several apps and is reportedly working on major improvements to Windows 11 for deployment in later updates. Here's what's happened so far, and which improvements are in the works for the world's most popular desktop operating system.