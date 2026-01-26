This Windows 11 Update Could Seriously Screw Up Your PC

Windows 11 users are advised to avoid a new system update from Microsoft after some were left with computers that refused to boot. The update in question, KB5074109, is also breaking other areas of the operating system for some. Microsoft is aware of the situation. This buggy update comes as consumer sentiment toward the company continues to decline, with users online derisively referring to the company as "Microslop." CEO Satya Nadella has protested against the use of the word 'slop' to refer to AI and bragged last spring that 30% of the company's code is AI-generated.

The problematic update was released on January 13 and has been causing a number of issues since it began deployment. Some machines with Nvidia GPUs experienced black screens, while others found that the update broke Microsoft Outlook and left parts of Microsoft File Explorer unresponsive. Worst of all, some users found their computers failed to start after the update. Those machines ended up running into a black screen of death (BSOD) on startup and required manual intervention to recover. In some cases, affected users may need to install a clean copy of Windows, most likely losing data in the process.

If you've already installed KB5074109 and aren't experiencing any of these issues, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The bugs are only affecting certain hardware, and the most egregious startup issue doesn't appear widespread. This writer has the problematic update installed, and this article is being written on that computer with no sign of any system issues. However, here are some steps users can take to keep their computers safe.