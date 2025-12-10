Why You Should Install Windows 11's December 2025 Patch ASAP

There are few things we all dread more than the pesky little "Windows Update" notification that seemingly pops up at the most inconvenient of times. That said, keeping your device up to date with the latest version of the software is highly recommended — not just so you can experience new features, but because these updates also bring critical security patches that safeguard your data from bad actors. The latest December 2025 Patch Tuesday Windows update is one such instance where you shouldn't hit the "Remind me later" button.

Most notably, the new patch fixes a PowerShell vulnerability that allowed unauthorized attackers to inject malicious scripts into a computer. The latest update adds a confirmation prompt that the user can respond to by canceling suspicious requests. Remote code injections are some of the most popular kinds of cyberattacks, and the best way to protect your data is to install the latest security updates as and when they're made available.

Two other vulnerabilities have been taken care of, including an exploit that allowed for privilege escalation through the Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver component, and another that left GitHub Copilot for JetBrains vulnerable to remote code injections. For those interested, Microsoft's Security Update Guide is a handy resource that lists the latest vulnerabilities addressed in new updates.