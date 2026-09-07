7 Reasons Your Bluetooth Speakers At Home Don't Sound As Good As They Should

If you've spent your hard-earned money on one of the best Bluetooth speakers, you'll want to make sure it performs at its best. Whether you've paid for a small pocket speaker, a large party speaker, some stereo bookshelf speakers or a giant floor-stander, it's worth ensuring that your purchase is performing as well as it could.

However, small mistakes can lead to your speakers sounding sub-par: distortion, muddy-sounding bass, crackling audio and drop-outs can all result from faults or bad set-up decisions. Sometimes the sound can be 'fine,' but not up to your personal standards or taste. The various problems can be similar to the selection of potential soundbar mistakes you might be making, but multiplied due to just how varied the Bluetooth speaker world is; you might have one, two, or even 15 devices, each of which work in different ways and will be placed in various spaces around your home.

I've been covering hi-fi tech for years, reviewing speakers and attending conventions, and have learned to identify the challenges, fixes and problems that can occur when setting up Bluetooth speakers, as well as their simple solutions. A quick position change or foray into the settings menu of your speaker's mobile app may be all that's standing between you and perfect audio.