5 Tire Brands Owned By Japanese Companies

As well as being the second biggest tire brand in the world by sales, Bridgestone is also one of the world's best known tire brands. It has signed OE deals with a huge range of car manufacturers, from exclusive performance marques like Ferrari and Porsche to mass-market juggernauts like GM and Toyota. The company also owns various subsidiary tire brands, including Fuzion, SureDrive, and Firestone.

Fuzion is a value-oriented brand that manufactures tires for passenger cars, minivans, and SUVs, while SureDrive is the company's entry-level budget brand. Firestone has been part of Bridgestone's portfolio since the late 1980s, when the two formerly separate tire makers merged to form one large corporation.

Bridgestone manufactures its tires in many different facilities all across the world. It has more than a dozen manufacturing facilities in the U.S. alone, some of which manufacture car and truck tires, while others produce commercial tires or advanced rubber compounds.

Despite its sprawling global presence today, Bridgestone started small back in 1931. It was founded in Kurume, an area in Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture, and it rapidly expanded over its first few decades of operation. By the mid-1950s, Bridgestone had already become Japan's biggest tire maker. The company has been publicly listed in Japan since 1961, but just over 12% of the company still remains owned by a foundation set up by Bridgestone's founder Ishibashi Shojiro. This foundation owns a large art collection and displays it at its museum in Japan, as well as giving grants to art projects and organizations around the world.