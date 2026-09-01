YouTube Premium Users Should Consider Cutting This Subscription ASAP

You will struggle to find a catalog of videos more diverse than YouTube's. Whether you're looking for a quick comedy sketch or an hour-long video essay about true crime, you're a search and a tap away. Unlike major movie streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+, YouTube lets you watch nearly every video on the platform for free. Over the years, however, the video-watching experience on YouTube for those on its free tier has become increasingly difficult to enjoy thanks to the sheer number of ads it makes you sit through.

YouTube Premium has therefore become almost essential for those who turn to the platform for entertainment. There are several things worth knowing before subscribing to YouTube Premium, including that the individual plan costs $16 a month at the time of writing. You can theoretically enjoy it for less if you sign up for the family plan priced at $27 a month and find enough family members in your household (up to five others) to split the cost with. Easily the subscription's biggest perk is its ad-free video-watching experience, but there are other YouTube Premium features that make the monthly fee easier to justify, like background watching, picture-in-picture for music content, and offline downloads.

A major benefit that's easy to overlook when signing up for YouTube Premium is that it also includes a full subscription to YouTube Music — a service that costs $12 per month on its own. If you're also paying for Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal, perhaps it's time to consider cutting that subscription and giving YouTube Music a shot instead.