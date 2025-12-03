5 Affordable Headphones That Offer High-End Audio Quality, According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world has shifted far from traditional wired headphones (although Gen Z is bringing back the trend) to wireless headphones that connect to your device via Bluetooth. These headphones allows you to play music and receive calls with a built-in mic. They are pretty convenient and eliminate the hassle of managing wires while you walk, drive, or travel.

Headphones are certainly useful in many scenarios where you would not want to disturb the people around you. However, spending hundreds of dollars may not be possible for everyone, so we've compiled a list of affordable headphones that offer high-end audio quality and useful features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which reduces ambient noise and helps you relax or focus in noisy environments.