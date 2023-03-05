Waterproof Headphones That Are Worth Buying Right Now

A carefully-curated playlist can be the perfect companion to your gym workout, swim, or morning run, but not every pair of headphones will be able to stand up to the task. Waterproof headphones allow music lovers with an active lifestyle to take their tunes with them wherever they go, and there's a huge range out there to choose from. However, not all waterproof headphones are equal — most are designed for one specific type of activity, and aren't quite so good outside of that environment. So, it's important that you pick the pair best suited to your routine.

Our list of top picks aims to cover all the main reasons you might want a pair of waterproof headphones, and there's something for all budgets, too. All of these pairs are naturally quite tough, but if you're in the market specifically for something hard-wearing, then we've also compiled a list of the most durable headphones you can buy right now. Alternatively, if overall sound quality is your number one priority, take a look at our roundup of the best-sounding over-ear headphones available.