The 8 Best Bone Conduction Headphones Money Can Buy

School students learn how the parts of the ear work together to turn the sound waves all around us into the sounds we hear. The outer ear directs the sound down to the eardrum, which vibrates, hits three tiny bones, and transmits vibrations to the inner ear or cochlea. However, sound waves are only part of how we hear. Some sounds bypass the eardrum and are heard through vibrations passing through our bones directly into our inner ear.

That's bone conduction, with vibrations passing down our jaw and skull bones into the sensitive structures of the inner ear. It's a large part of how we hear our own voice and accounts for why our recorded voice sounds strange to our ears when played back. It's not a new concept and was invented by the composer Ludwig van Beethoven. His hearing started to deteriorate when he was around 28 years old. That didn't dissuade him from composing and playing, and he discovered an important fact about anatomy. At a time when science understood almost nothing about how hearing worked, Beethoven discovered that placing a wooden rod onto his piano and clasping it between his teeth enabled him to hear the notes played. That's bone conduction at work, bypassing his failing middle ear. Nowadays, this is used in hearing aids, open-ear headphones, and in industrial settings where the surrounding noise level is too high for traditional headphones.