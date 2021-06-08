Jaybird Vista 2 true wireless ANC earbuds offer athletes ‘Earthproof’ design

Jaybird is back with another pair of sports earbuds designed for athletes and others who enjoy listening to tunes while exercising. The Vista 2 true wireless sports earbuds build upon the previous Vista model, offering advanced features alongside the durability one would expect from a product targeted at an active consumer base.

The Vista 2 earbuds feature a true wireless design; the earpieces offer up to eight hours of playback, while the charging case can get the total playback time up to 24 hours. The model packs quick-charging tech that gets users one hour of additional playback for every five minutes spent charging, as well.

Jaybird boasts military-grade construction with the new Vista 2, as well as an ‘Earthproof’ level of durability. The earbuds are waterproof with an IP68 rating, as well as drop-proof and crush-proof. The charging case, meanwhile, is water resistant with an IP54 rating.

The earpieces are joined by Sport Eargels tips, while the overall product, including the charging case, can be tracked using a new Find My Case feature. Users can expect Active Noise Cancellation for those times they want to block out ambient noises, plus there’s SurroundSense tech for those times you need to remain aware of your surroundings.

Other features include 6mm drivers, WindDefense fabric tech for improving microphone pickup, beamforming technology, and in-ear detection so that the audio automatically restarts when the user put the earbuds back in their ears. The new Vista 2 product is available from Jaybird now for $199.99 USD.