Can You Use WD-40 With Pneumatic Tools?

We all know someone who uses WD-40 as though the stuff is piped directly into their house alongside their water main. Squeaky hinge? WD-40. Rusty nut? WD-40. Cap stuck on your 11-oz can of WD-40? Take a lesson from Mr. Hank Hill and break out the 2.75 oz Handy Can.

But beneath the jokes about WD-40's role as a one-stop engineering solution, rumors of the mythical WD-50 (said to be powerful enough to loosen up continental drift), or claims that WD-40 has been banned as a performance-enhancing substance in wheelchair sports, lies a well-deserved reputation and a genuinely impressive product. From its commercial introduction in 1958, the original WD-40 has proven remarkably versatile. Most commonly used to displace moisture, help protect metal against corrosion, and penetrate seized and stuck parts, the original WD-40 has a documented list of more than 2,000 uses submitted by users.

But even a product with 2,000 uses still has limits. When it comes to pneumatic and air-driven tools, WD-40 is not a suitable air tool oil. For external surfaces, WD-40 is great for protecting against moisture and corrosion, but within the pneumatic components themselves: the air lines, connectors, and O-rings, WD-40's thin, hydrocarbon-based formula is more likely to dissolve or degrade internal seals, strip grease, and attract gunk. All of which can severely shorten, or completely end, the lifespan of the tool.

So, should the blue-and-yellow can be your go-to for lubing up compressor connections, air inlets, or pneumatic hosing? Absolutely not. That is where those legendary 2,000 uses run short.