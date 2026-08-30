7 Of The Most Overpriced Cars Based On Resale Value

In today's economic climate, it's more important than ever before to buy things that retain their value as you use them. It's more expensive to buy new stuff, be it computers, smartphones, or cars. So, it's only logical that you should have value retention near the top of your checklist when going car shopping these days; you don't want to pay top dollar for a car that's overpriced relative to its resale value.

Now, a car's resale value depends on several factors: How many miles you drive in it, how well you take care of it, the type of vehicle it is, and the manufacturer, to name a few. The last two factors play a slightly disproportionate role compared to the other two. You could drive as carefully as you can manage and religiously follow the maintenance schedule and your vehicle could still lose a big chunk of its value if you buy a model from a car brand that's prone to depreciation.

However, the raw depreciation percentage doesn't necessarily mean a car is overpriced in the long run. For instance, the Dodge Durango's 38.2 percent resale value after five years may sound like it should set off warning bells. At an MSRP of $38,995, though, that drop stands at roughly $24,000 — which isn't enough to earn it a spot on this list, especially when you consider it performs similarly to class competitors. Here, we're covering seven of the most overpriced cars on the market.