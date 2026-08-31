5 Of The Most Reliable Mid-Size Cars You Can Buy In 2026
Buying a midsize sedan doesn't have to mean giving up reliability just so you can get more comfort and safety or better fuel economy. Today, the segment includes a handful of comfortable, safe, and efficient models that also score highly in reliability across multiple independent automotive sources. We brought together some of the top contenders here, hand-selecting five 2026 midsize sedans that appear across iSeeCars, Car and Driver, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), J.D. Power, and Edmunds rankings.
Rather than relying on a single ranking, we compared how each vehicle performed for reliability, overall ratings, safety, value, fuel economy, and everyday practicality to get you the most reliable midsize options on car dealership lots today. iSeeCars is especially useful for this ranking because its midsize-car reliability ratings are based on an analysis of more than 312 million vehicles. The other four authorities are here to back up iSeeCars' analysis. Here's how they all shake out.
Toyota Camry
The 2026 Toyota Camry is the strongest reliability pick in this group, and not just according to iSeeCars. Their site has given the Camry a reliability score of 7.6 out of 10, not far off from its overall iSeeCars score of 8.1, which considers reliability, value retention, and safety. Edmunds gives the 2026 model an even higher rating of 8.4, earning it the number one spot among midsize sedans.
Car and Driver places the Camry even higher in its rankings, earning a 9 out of 10 thanks in part to its EPA fuel economy at 43-51 mpg combined. J.D. Power rates it at 82 and highlights its excellent value, spacious interior, available all-wheel drive, hybrid powertrain, and, most importantly (at least for the sake of this list), its reputation for reliability. They call it the most dependable of its class. The IIHS also names the 2026 Camry a Top Safety Pick+. Altogether, a very strong option for drivers who want an efficient, practical, and reliable family sedan.
Honda Accord
Coming in just one-tenth of a point shy of the Toyota Camry's reliability score is the 2026 Honda Accord. iSeeCars gives it a 7.5 for reliability, but its overall score on the site is 8.7, the highest of the five models. That boost is mainly due to its 8.6 value-retention score and a perfect 10 safety score from iSeeCars. It also ranked number one among the site's best midsize cars, best family midsize cars, and best-gas-mileage midsize cars to boot.
Car and Driver is similarly enthusiastic, giving the Accord a perfect 10/10 and placing it at the top among its best midsize family sedans. The IIHS adds to the praise for the Accord, giving the 2026 model one of its Top Safety Pick designations for the year. J.D. Power rates the Accord at 82, the same as the Camry. Even without a ranking from Edmunds, there's no doubt why the Honda Accord earns this second spot here. It combines strong reliability scores with exceptional safety features and some of the most trunk and interior space of any model here.
Hyundai Sonata
With a 6.5 out of 10, the Hyundai Sonata definitely has a lower iSeeCars reliability score than those of the Camry and the Accord. That said, the Sonata still manages to earn some of the highest overall scores from iSeeCars and the others. That's what's earned it the third spot here. Its overall iSeeCars score is 8.1, mainly due to its performance in safety: In that category, it earned a perfect 10 from the site. That shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the IIHS gave the 2026 Sonata its highest designation, Top Safety Pick+.
Looking at Car and Driver, their evaluation rates the Sonata at 8.5 out of 10. They call it an affordable, soft-riding, feature-packed ride with great EPA fuel economy as the cherry on top. Interestingly enough, J.D. Power gives the Sonata an 83, one point higher than both the Camry and the Accord, which score 82. Edmunds rates it a respectable 7.8 out of 10 as well. Big picture, each of these five evaluations makes the Sonata look plenty reliable. Its durability and strong safety results are proof of this.
Nissan Altima
The 2026 Nissan Altima occupies a nice middle ground between the Camry, the Accord, and the Sonata as far as iSeeCars reliability scores are concerned. It's been given a solid 7.3 by the site, right in the middle of the pack. Its overall iSeeCars score is 7.7, with a 7.8 value-retention rating and an 8.0 safety rating. Not bad for a model being discontinued after this year.
The Altima also earns solid marks from the other four authorities, although its safety results are a little less impressive than those of the Camry, Accord, and Sonata. Still, Car and Driver rates the 2026 Altima 8 out of 10, while J.D. Power gives it the highest rating of the five models at 84. Edmunds rates the Altima 6.4 out of 10, placing it seventh in its midsize sedan rankings. The IIHS lists a mixture of results, including Good ratings in some categories but Marginal and Poor results in others. That makes the Altima less dominant in safety testing, but its combination of reliability, practicality, and value (not to mention J.D. Power's strong score) keeps it firmly in the conversation.
Kia K5
The Kia K5 doesn't actually get a reliability score from iSeeCars, but it does earn an 8.1 value-retention score and an 8.0 safety score from the site. The publication also ranks the K5 No. 1 among midsize cars for tall people and No. 1 among the most comfortable midsize cars, making it more than deserving of a spot here on the list despite its lack of a reliability score from them. And anyway, the other sites make up for it.
Car and Driver gives the 2026 K5 a 9 out of 10, placing it third among its best midsize family sedans and praising its value and driving character. J.D. Power gives the K5 an 83, with its praise focused on the powerful engine and value. Edmunds rates it 7.5 out of 10, while the IIHS gives it a Good rating in the small overlap front test but Poor and Marginal results in some other categories. In other words, still a decently reliable and well-regarded midsize sedan for families, even if it's not anyone's top pick.