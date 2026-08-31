5 Of The Most Reliable Mid-Size Cars You Can Buy In 2026

Buying a midsize sedan doesn't have to mean giving up reliability just so you can get more comfort and safety or better fuel economy. Today, the segment includes a handful of comfortable, safe, and efficient models that also score highly in reliability across multiple independent automotive sources. We brought together some of the top contenders here, hand-selecting five 2026 midsize sedans that appear across iSeeCars, Car and Driver, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), J.D. Power, and Edmunds rankings.

Rather than relying on a single ranking, we compared how each vehicle performed for reliability, overall ratings, safety, value, fuel economy, and everyday practicality to get you the most reliable midsize options on car dealership lots today. iSeeCars is especially useful for this ranking because its midsize-car reliability ratings are based on an analysis of more than 312 million vehicles. The other four authorities are here to back up iSeeCars' analysis. Here's how they all shake out.