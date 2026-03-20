JD Power Just Named Its Most Dependable Midsize Car Of 2026

When shopping for a new car, many people immediately look at the comfort of the vehicle first. Color, style, and safety features are also on the list, and all of these together can often help narrow down the search pretty quickly. However, reliability is also a very important factor to consider; when it comes to midsize cars, JD Power found a 8th generation Toyota Camry to be the most dependable overall.

JD Power's findings are for its 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), published in February of that year. While the Camry was the most dependable in the Midsize Car category, the Honda Civic got the nod for the Compact Car segment. The Lexus IS was named the most dependable Compact Premium Car and the most dependable model overall. It's not the first time that the Toyota Camry performed well in JD Power's study, as it was also the most dependable midsize car in 2006, 2011, 2014, and 2016. The Camry was also named the most dependable overall in 2014.

JD Power collected data from owners of 2023 model-year vehicles to generate its findings. That feedback consisted of reported problems during the first three years of ownership, with dependability being measured using a problems-per-100 vehicles score. A number of common issues across different categories were analyzed in the system, including driving experience, interior quality, vehicle performance, and more. The fewer problems a vehicle experienced, the higher it ranked for reliability.