JD Power Just Named Its Most Dependable Midsize Car Of 2026
When shopping for a new car, many people immediately look at the comfort of the vehicle first. Color, style, and safety features are also on the list, and all of these together can often help narrow down the search pretty quickly. However, reliability is also a very important factor to consider; when it comes to midsize cars, JD Power found a 8th generation Toyota Camry to be the most dependable overall.
JD Power's findings are for its 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), published in February of that year. While the Camry was the most dependable in the Midsize Car category, the Honda Civic got the nod for the Compact Car segment. The Lexus IS was named the most dependable Compact Premium Car and the most dependable model overall. It's not the first time that the Toyota Camry performed well in JD Power's study, as it was also the most dependable midsize car in 2006, 2011, 2014, and 2016. The Camry was also named the most dependable overall in 2014.
JD Power collected data from owners of 2023 model-year vehicles to generate its findings. That feedback consisted of reported problems during the first three years of ownership, with dependability being measured using a problems-per-100 vehicles score. A number of common issues across different categories were analyzed in the system, including driving experience, interior quality, vehicle performance, and more. The fewer problems a vehicle experienced, the higher it ranked for reliability.
Camry problems, recalls, and a class-action lawsuit
While JD Power has ranked the Toyota Camry high in the 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study, owners have experienced some common problems. As an example, though Consumer Reports finds the Camry to be more dependable than other vehicles, reliability data shows that the 2025 model has issues in certain areas. Owners report problems that include electrical accessories, interior electronics, and other system components as well.
In fact, certain 2025-2026 Camry models were recalled in December of 2025. The Corolla Cross Hybrid was also included in the recall, which affected around 55,000 vehicles in the US. The problem was an inverter bolt in the hybrid powertrain, which could become loose and cause a sudden loss of power. The issue could also result in a potential fire. At the time of the recall, Toyota stated that all affected owners would be notified and that the necessary repairs would be done free of charge.
Toyota is also facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged transmission defects, an issue that affects certain Camry models, among other vehicles. The lawsuit was filed in Texas in December of 2025, and alleges that the automaker continued to sell vehicles despite knowing about their various mechanical and software problems. Those problems could lead to increased wear and tear, in addition to putting undue stress on some transmission components.