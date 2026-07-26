Why Is Nissan Discontinuing The Altima After 2026?
It's true — Nissan will be dropping the Altima midsize sedan after the 2026 model year. The reason why Nissan is doing this is that the company is adjusting its lineup to better meet the demands of the U.S. market, which is one of Nissan's most important places to sell their cars. Our review of the Nissan Altima found it to be a solid sedan that does enough but no more.
The Altima's place will be taken by the newly-redesigned Nissan Sentra as the sole sedan entry in the Nissan lineup, now that the Altima and the previously-dropped Versa and Maxima sedans will be gone. Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan Americas' Senior VP and Chief Product & Planning Officer, told WardsAuto the "grown-up" Sentra will take care of the sedan-based volume that still exists in our SUV-obsessed market. Our Sentra review confirmed it's cheap and looks great.
For its last year on the market, the Nissan Altima offers two different trim levels, SV and SR. Its sole powerplant is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 182 horsepower, mated to a CVT, with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Performance testing by Car and Driver showed that the Altima can do the 0-60 mph run in 7.6 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in 15.9 seconds at 89 mph. It has a cargo capacity of 15 cu. ft. in its trunk. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, seven-inch display, intelligent key with push button ignition, and eight-way power adjustable driver's seat. Altima SV FWD pricing starts at $28,825 including shipping.
What are Nissan's other plans for the future?
Nissan has revealed some other future product plans. The current Rogue, Nissan's compact SUV, is shown above. It is slated to be replaced with an all-new Rogue model that will offer a hybrid powertrain with 40 MPG capability. This series-type hybrid, called "e-Power," will differ from other parallel-type hybrids in that the wheels will be driven solely by the electric motors that are charged by the internal combustion engine, which acts as an on-board power generator. In other words, the engine will not directly drive the Rogue's wheels, like they do in other hybrids. Our review of the Rogue showed it to be perfectly fine.
Another vehicle that will be returning to the Nissan lineup is the off-road oriented Xterra, which was previously available from the 2000 model year through 2015. Just as it has always been, the upcoming model will be based on Nissan's midsize Frontier pickup truck. As such, the new Xterra will feature four-wheel drive, rugged body-on-frame construction, and potentially a hybrid powertrain. It is expected to arrive at some point during 2028, with a price that should be under $40,000.
As far as future Nissan electric vehicles are concerned, the recently-deleted Nissan Ariya remains available in Canada, so it could be reintroduced here if and when demand for EVs improves. Nissan's plans also include two EVs that could take the Altima's and Maxima's places, but they are unlikely to appear here before 2029 or 2030, when the cost of EV batteries should be much lower than they are now.