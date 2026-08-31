How Many Solar Panels Do You Need To Run A Refrigerator?

Let's say, for example, you had a relatively tiny mini fridge, the kind you'd use in a small camper van or at a jobsite. Compared to full-size models, this kind of fridge has much lower power needs, approximately 300-400 watts to get it going and 100-200 watts to keep it running. For that kind of power, you would only need a single 300W solar panel. So long as you're getting enough sunlight, that's more than enough power for both initial plug-in and allowing the fridge to run its cooling cycles.

On the other hand, if you're looking to power a full-scale French door refrigerator with a lot more cubic feet, that's naturally going to incur greater power costs. A French door fridge would need about 1,200-1,800 watts to get rolling, followed by 500-700 watts to run its cycles. For that, you would need at least 3 to 4 300W solar panels, possibly more just for the initial startup.

It's also worth noting that a solar panel on its own would only keep a fridge running for as long as the sun is shining, which obviously isn't all day. If you wanted to power a fridge constantly, regardless of size, you'd also need to consider installing solar batteries on your home or buying a portable power station. Either would allow you to store sufficient excess power to keep things running through the night.