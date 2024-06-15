Can Solar Panels Power An Air Conditioner? Here's How Many You'll Need To Run An A/C

Solar panels are a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and power your home with cleaner energy. But for those living in hotter climates who frequently use air conditioning, can solar panels reliably run A/C units?

The answer is yes they can, but there are some measures to take before setting up your solar panels with an A/C unit. The effectiveness of your solar panel setup depends on various factors, including what system you use, the type of solar panels used, and the size of the space you want to cool.

Despite their reputation as an expensive energy-saving solution, there are ways you can save money given you have the right setup in place. While you may have heard of fads like transparent solar panels, these offer significantly lower efficiency ratings than standard panels, so regular photovoltaic panels remain the best, most affordable option at the moment. If you're wondering how many solar panels you need to power your space with air conditioning, read on to learn about all the specifics and what equipment you need.