Transparent Solar Panels: What Do They Cost, And Are There Any Disadvantages?

In a world that relies on batteries and energy supplies, there's something quite attractive about the idea of a transparent surface that can harness the power of the sun. Think about it — the windows of your home can be individualized solar panels, eliminating the need for those unsightly installations atop your roof. Even your smartphone's screen might be a solar panel, drawing in and storing power as needed, virtually making wall and wireless chargers obsolete.

This may have been a fantastical concept more than a decade ago, but in August 2014, researchers from Michigan State University introduced the world to a transparent luminescent solar concentrator. In layman's terms, it is a solid, transparent material that can mimic the functions of a solar panel.

While transparent solar panels aren't as commercially available to the consumer as standard panels, being a relatively new technology, several companies are pioneering the use of these see-through panels. Some call it photovoltaic glass. Others use the easier-to-remember "solar glass," but they all virtually do the same thing, maybe with varying degrees of transparency.

As a brilliant twist on a modern cost- and environmentally-conscious solution, transparent solar panels can be a game changer. Some questions may linger in the back of your mind, though, and we're here to help clear them up.