5 Compact Cars With High Ground Clearance

From winter weather to off-roading, there are plenty of reasons why you might want plenty of ground clearance underneath your vehicle. But there are just as many reasons why a person might not want to go for an SUV or a truck in order to get that ground clearance they need. For the millions of drivers in the US who prefer a compact sedan and not an SUV or a crossover, ample ground clearance might not be as generous as it would be for a bigger, taller car. But it's not impossible to find, either.

As it turns out, there are a handful of compact cars on the market today that give you more vertical distance than you'd think between the ground and the bottom of the vehicle. That higher ride height can make all the difference for compact car drivers maneuvering on uneven pavement, over road debris, or in other conditions where a lower car might be more likely to scrape. We dug deep into the vehicle specs for all sorts of different compact cars across all the top vehicle manufacturers today. These were the five that stood out the most for their high ground clearance.