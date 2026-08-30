5 Compact Cars With High Ground Clearance
From winter weather to off-roading, there are plenty of reasons why you might want plenty of ground clearance underneath your vehicle. But there are just as many reasons why a person might not want to go for an SUV or a truck in order to get that ground clearance they need. For the millions of drivers in the US who prefer a compact sedan and not an SUV or a crossover, ample ground clearance might not be as generous as it would be for a bigger, taller car. But it's not impossible to find, either.
As it turns out, there are a handful of compact cars on the market today that give you more vertical distance than you'd think between the ground and the bottom of the vehicle. That higher ride height can make all the difference for compact car drivers maneuvering on uneven pavement, over road debris, or in other conditions where a lower car might be more likely to scrape. We dug deep into the vehicle specs for all sorts of different compact cars across all the top vehicle manufacturers today. These were the five that stood out the most for their high ground clearance.
The Mazda3
Sitting inside a 2026 Mazda3 Sedan, you might feel like you're practically sitting on the ground. But, looking at the car's specs, you actually get 5.5 inches of ground clearance between the bottom of the car and the road. It's not enough to call it an off-road vehicle, by any means, but it still gives you the peace of mind to know you have a little bit more space beneath the chassis than other compacts would give you.
Beyond ground clearance, the Mazda3 comes with a fuel economy of 27 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway (that's for the FWD sedan, specially). There's also 13.2 cubic feet of cargo volume in all. Available features include rear cross-traffic alerts, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, and a 360-degree camera for visibility on all sides of the vehicle. Combine all that with the higher-than-expected ground clearance, compact fans have a nice option in the Mazda3. Not to mention, it's the cheapest Mazda you can buy.
Volkswagen Jetta
Like the Mazda3 Sedan, the 2026 Volkswagen Jetta is another front-wheel drive sedan with 5.5 inches of minimum ground clearance underneath. However, unlike the Mazda3, you get a lot more storage space and a much better fuel economy to go with it. It offers 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space, slightly more than the Mazda3's listed 13.2 cubic feet, as well as the S trim's fuel economy of 29 mpg city, 40 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined.
Combine that with 16-inch wheels, a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and an eight-speed automatic transmission, you're getting 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque every time you get behind the steering wheel. VW also gives the Jetta adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert, and lane-keeping assistance. Overall, plenty of space beneath the chassis (for a compact) with some cool driving features to boot. It's a fun car to drive that doesn't cost a fortune.
Hyundai Elantra
While slightly lower than what you get with a Mazda3 or a Volkswagen Jetta, the 2026 Hyundai Elantra still has a good amount of minimum ground clearance to offer drivers. There are 5.3 total inches of space between the chassis and the ground, only a fifth of an inch less than the vehicles named above. Still, more than what you might expect when you hear the word "compact."
The front-wheel drive sedan has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 132 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. Fuel economy for the SE trim comes in at 31 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 35 MPG combined. The Elantra also uses Idle Stop & Go with three drive modes to choose from: Normal, Sport, and Smart. Plus, 15-inch alloy wheels and a relatively spacious interior with 14.2 cubic feet of cargo space in all. It's also one of the safest Hyundai models with features like lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, and safe-exit warning.
Kia K4
The 2026 Kia K4 sedan lists 5.3 inches of minimum ground clearance, identical to the Elantra and slightly below the 5.5-inch figures of the Mazda3 and Jetta. Yet another front-wheel drive sedan, this compact uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine to produce 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy for the LX trim looks good, too: 30 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined. That's some of the best of all the compacts we've brought together here.
The K4 also offers 14.6 cubic feet of trunk space, which is the largest cargo figure among the vehicles in this group. It also includes 16-inch steel wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen audio display with wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, proximity-key entry with push-button start, and tons of smart safety features. Drivers are protected by forward collision-avoidance assist with cyclist and junction-turning detection, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, driver monitoring, and a rear-view monitor.
Toyota Corolla
Your fifth option is the 2026 Toyota Corolla, which comes with 5.3 inches of minimum ground clearance. That puts it on the same level as the K4 and Elantra and just a smidge lower than the Mazda3 and the Jetta. It uses front-wheel drive with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. Its LE trim's fuel economy figures are 32 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined.
Along with those 5.3 inches of clearance, you get a 13.1-cubic-foot trunk and 16-inch steel wheels along with an array of safety features. These include Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, collision mitigation, and driver monitoring. The Corolla also has full-speed-range dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, an 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.