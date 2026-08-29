Are Body-On-Frame SUVs Considered Trucks?

If you're shopping for an SUV you may be curious about the differences between unibody and body-on frame construction. While unibody SUVs deliver a driving and passenger experience more similar to that found in a car, body-on frame SUVs share the same platform as many automakers' pickup trucks. So, does that mean that body-on frame SUVs are considered trucks?

Many people classify body-on frame SUVs as trucks regardless of whether they're based on ½-ton pickup frames or smaller mid-size pickup designs. However, some pickup purists don't agree, instead preferring to keep the classes separate. United States Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration guidelines describing vehicle types don't make the distinction any more clear, classifying "sedans, coupes, and station wagons manufactured primarily for the purpose of carrying passengers" as "Passenger Cars." The department also lumps pickups, vans, carryalls, and minibuses (among other vehicle types) into a classification it calls "Other Two-Axle, Four-Tire Single Unit Vehicles" with no mention of any SUV type.

MotorTrend agrees that the difference between calling an SUV a car or a truck depends on its construction. The magazine also says that while it's acceptable to call a body-on frame SUV a truck, unibody SUVs should technically be classified as crossovers.