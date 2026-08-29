What's The Difference Between Daikin And Goodman Air Conditioners?

There are some common problems with air conditioners, but choosing a new model in the first place is a different one altogether. There is a wide variety of air conditioners and HVAC systems available, after all, and it's vital to pick the model that's the best fit for your budget, your specific household, and where you live. One typical place to begin when considering any new appliance is with the biggest brands in that particular area. Two of the most significant in this case are Goodman and Daikin.

These are two of the biggest manufacturers in the U.S. air conditioner industry, and they're actually very closely connected to each other: both are owned by the same parent company, following Daikin Industries' acquisition of Goodman in 2012. A Daikin press release in March 2022 noted that the Japanese air-conditioning giant had renamed the latter Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc., marking a further push into the lucrative world of Western air conditioning.

Though they are both under the same parent company, they have quite different goals and industry focuses, and so there's more to the choice between them than you may think. Broadly speaking, Goodman is often considered more of an affordable, value-oriented air conditioning supplier, while Daikin is often considered more of a premium provider. Let's take a closer look at the types of models in their ranges, as well as the different use cases for which one option might be more appropriate than the other.