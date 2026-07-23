5 Air Conditioner Models You Should Steer Clear Of

With temperatures rising across the planet, air conditioners are less of an option and more of a necessity in many cities. Add to that the increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves, and ACs now have to run for hours continuously during extreme weather.

Effective cooling systems won't set you back too much, but just because it blows cold air doesn't automatically make it safe. Despite stringent manufacturing protocols, even buying from the most reliable air conditioner brands doesn't guarantee a lifetime of safe operation. Technical malfunctions in air conditioners can lead to a variety of concerning problems beyond simple cooling issues, like mold growth, fire, and burn hazards.

Units with more serious, widespread issues undergo recalls and are pulled from circulation. However, people, whether intentionally or unintentionally, might sell these products second-hand at flea markets and online resale platforms. In this article, we discuss five air conditioner models that have been recalled so you can steer clear of them. These models span window ACs, PTACs, and portables. All of these are confirmed Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalls, so look out for these models, especially when buying used.